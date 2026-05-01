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Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Overweight

12:41 Uhr
Vodafone Group Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,36 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,66%
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LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Pence belassen. Die vollständige Kontrolle der britischen Mobilfunk-Tochter VodafoneThree komme früher als erwartet, schrieb Maurice Patrick in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Kaufpreis aber sei attraktiv. Auch wenn Aktienrückkäufe daher nun erst einmal pausieren dürften, sei der Schritt alles in allem positiv./ck/rob/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2026 / 06:54 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2026 / 06:54 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,18 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,91%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,08 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

12:41 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
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