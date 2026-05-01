Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 31,68 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Pence belassen. Die vollständige Kontrolle der britischen Mobilfunk-Tochter VodafoneThree komme früher als erwartet, schrieb Maurice Patrick in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Kaufpreis aber sei attraktiv. Auch wenn Aktienrückkäufe daher nun erst einmal pausieren dürften, sei der Schritt alles in allem positiv./ck/rob/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2026 / 06:54 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2026 / 06:54 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,18 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,91%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,08 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|12:41
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:36
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.03.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:41
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:36
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.03.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:41
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.03.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.02.26
|Vodafone Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:36
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.02.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|05.02.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.07.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG