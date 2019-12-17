|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
2,15 £
|Rating jetzt:
kaufen
|Kurs*:
1,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,91%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,51 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42,33%
|
Analyst Name:
Emmet Kelly
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,91 £
|15:16 Uhr
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Macquarie Research
|12.11.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.03.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|HSBC
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20:56 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|17:02 Uhr
|BASF Halten
|16:50 Uhr
|BP Neutral
|16:15 Uhr
|K+S Neutral
|16:00 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|15:56 Uhr
|easyJet Sell
|15:50 Uhr
|Ryanair buy
|15:27 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Sell
|15:26 Uhr
|ING Group Neutral
|15:12 Uhr
|TRATON buy
|14:32 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal overweight
|14:31 Uhr
|ASML NV Neutral
|14:29 Uhr
|Vodafone Group kaufen
|14:27 Uhr
|Siemens Equal-Weight
|14:26 Uhr
|Lloyds Banking Group overweight
|14:24 Uhr
|ASML NV overweight
|14:24 Uhr
|ams Neutral
|14:23 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|14:21 Uhr
|CRH buy
|14:20 Uhr
|Saint-Gobain verkaufen
|14:18 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|14:13 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom kaufen
|14:12 Uhr
|Deutsche Euroshop neutral
|13:30 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|13:29 Uhr
|Lufthansa buy
|13:18 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|13:17 Uhr
|Corestate Capital buy
|13:16 Uhr
|BASF buy
|13:11 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|13:09 Uhr
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|13:08 Uhr
|SAFRAN Outperform
|13:07 Uhr
|Airbus Outperform
|12:57 Uhr
|ASOS buy
|12:56 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
|12:56 Uhr
|Nestlé buy
|12:55 Uhr
|Südzucker Neutral
|12:54 Uhr
|Vivendi Conviction Buy List
|12:51 Uhr
|Kering buy
|12:48 Uhr
|Kering buy
|12:45 Uhr
|National Grid Outperform
|12:44 Uhr
|Uniper Underperform
|12:17 Uhr
|Varta buy
|12:16 Uhr
|E.ON Outperform
|12:15 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|12:00 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Underperform
|11:58 Uhr
|Dürr buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Unilever buy
|11:22 Uhr
|Unilever NV buy
|11:21 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA Hold
|11:12 Uhr
|Bayer Hold
