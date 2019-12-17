NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 210 auf 215 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das Wachstum des Telekomkonzern habe sich deutlicher erholt als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Emmet Kelly in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte rechnet mit einem beschleunigten Gewinnwachstum in der zweiten Hälfte des laufenden Geschäftsjahres./mis/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2020 / 04:51 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.