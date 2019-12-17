finanzen.net
Vodafone Group Aktie WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

1,78EUR
+0,04EUR
+2,54%
20:37:51
STU
1,51GBP
+0,04GBP
+2,60%
19:03:20
LSE
09.01.2020 15:16

Vodafone Group kaufen (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 210 auf 215 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das Wachstum des Telekomkonzern habe sich deutlicher erholt als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Emmet Kelly in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte rechnet mit einem beschleunigten Gewinnwachstum in der zweiten Hälfte des laufenden Geschäftsjahres./mis/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2020 / 04:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group kaufen

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
2,15 £
Rating jetzt:
kaufen		 Kurs*:
1,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,91%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,51 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42,33%
Analyst Name:
Emmet Kelly 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,91 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

15:16 Uhr Vodafone Group kaufen Morgan Stanley
17.12.19 Vodafone Group buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.12.19 Vodafone Group overweight Barclays Capital
03.12.19 Vodafone Group buy UBS AG
22.11.19 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+26,37%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,37%
Ø Kursziel: 1,91
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Macquarie Research
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Morgan Stanley
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,37%
Ø Kursziel: 1,91
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

