|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
1,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,26 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,09%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,26 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,60%
|
Analyst Name:
Jakob Bluestone
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,69 £
|11:26 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.03.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.03.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.02.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11:31 Uhr
|Danone Overweight
|11:20 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|11:18 Uhr
|Nordex Neutral
|10:55 Uhr
|Tesla Outperform
|10:44 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|10:42 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|10:37 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|10:35 Uhr
|Sanofi Buy
|10:35 Uhr
|Givaudan Hold
|10:32 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|10:31 Uhr
|Scout24 Buy
|10:31 Uhr
|RATIONAL Hold
|10:30 Uhr
|Kone Buy
|10:30 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|10:28 Uhr
|Wacker Neuson Buy
|10:25 Uhr
|BayWa Kaufen
|10:22 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Underweight
|10:20 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Overweight
|10:10 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|10:08 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|10:01 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|09:58 Uhr
|Roche Neutral
|09:58 Uhr
|Westwing Buy
|09:56 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Add
|09:55 Uhr
|Sanofi Overweight
|09:54 Uhr
|VINCI Overweight
|09:52 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|09:50 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|09:49 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|09:47 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
|09:46 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|09:45 Uhr
|Symrise Neutral
|09:44 Uhr
|Telefonica Underweight
|09:43 Uhr
|Kone Overweight
|09:42 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|09:42 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|09:41 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Buy
|09:39 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Overweight
|09:39 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
|09:35 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Buy
|09:27 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|09:03 Uhr
|Jungheinrich Buy
|09:02 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Add
|07:32 Uhr
|Air Liquide Conviction Buy List
|07:29 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|07:16 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
|07:15 Uhr
|EVOTEC Outperform
|07:06 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien Underweight
|07:04 Uhr
|KION GROUP Neutral
|28.03.22
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
