Vodafone Group Aktie

1,52EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,40%
12:22:35
XETRA
1,26GBP
+0,01GBP
+0,57%
12:53:09
CHX

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

29.03.2022 11:26

Vodafone Group Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 150 Pence belassen. Analyst Jakob Bluestone reduzierte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie leicht seine Schätzungen für den Telekommunikationskonzern aufgrund höherer Energiekosten und leicht zunehmenden Drucks in Deutschland./ag/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.03.2022 / 03:39 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
1,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,26 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,09%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,26 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,60%
Analyst Name:
Jakob Bluestone 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,69 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

11:26 Uhr Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.03.22 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
09.03.22 Vodafone Group Outperform Bernstein Research
09.03.22 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
10.02.22 Vodafone Group Outperform Bernstein Research
Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

mehr Vodafone Group PLC News
Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+33,27%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,27%
Ø Kursziel: 1,69
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,27%
Ø Kursziel: 1,69
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

