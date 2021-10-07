  • Suche
aktualisiert: 07.10.2021 08:42

DAX vorbörslich stärker -- Asiatische Börsen auf Erholungskurs -- Vonovia hält nun über 60 Prozent an Deutsche Wohnen -- Nordex Group erhält Auftrag aus der Ukraine -- Tesla, Daimler, Varta im Fokus

Folgen
DRUCKEN
SKAN will mit Börsengang 80 Millionen Franken holen. Konkurrenz zu Siemens Energy & Co.: Wasserstoff-Firma Sunfire plant neues Werk. BVB-Youngster Moukoko fällt verletzt für U21-Länderspiele aus. Mehr Gewinn als Sony, Nintendo und Microsoft zusammen - so erfolgreich ist Apple mit Gaming.
Marktentwicklung


  • Deutschland
  • Europa
  • USA
  • Asien
Am Donnerstag könnte es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu einem Richtungswechsel kommen.

Der DAX bewegt sich vor dem Ertönen der Startglocke am Donnerstag in der Gewinnzone. Auch der TecDAX wird mit einem Erholungsversuch erwartet.

Auslöser ist die späte Erholung an der Wall Street vom Vorabend. Diese ging vom Signal aus, dass die Republikaner die Verlängerung der Schuldenobergrenze der USA bis Dezember nicht blockieren werden. Weiterhin entspannte sich die Lage am Ölmarkt zumindest ein wenig, als Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin eine mögliche Erhöhung des Gas-Angebots für die EU zugesagt hatte./ag/mis

Zur kompletten Index-Übersicht hier klicken



Die europäischen Aktienmärkte setzen am Donnerstag vorbörslich zur Erholung an.

Der EuroSTOXX 50 notiert im vorbörslichen Donnerstagshandel fester.

Die angespannte Situation um hohe Energiepreise konnte sich wieder etwas entspannen. Dies führte auch dazu, dass die US-Börsen im Späthandel das Ruder umrissen und den Sprung in die Gewinnzone schafften. Auch die Vorgaben aus Asien geben Hoffnung.

Zur kompletten Index-Übersicht hier klicken



Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch mit freundlicher Tendenz.

So eröffnete der US-Leitindex Dow Jones mit einem Verlust von 0,34 Prozent bei 34.198,96 Punkten. Im Verlauf konnte er jedoch ins Plus klettern und beendete die Sitzung 0,30 Prozent höher bei 34.417,98 Punkten. Auch der NASDAQ Composite konnte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone drehen und notierte zum Handelsende 0,47 Prozent stärker bei 14.501,91 Zählern.

Die Aktienmärkte werden derzeit zunehmend von Inflations- und Konjunktursorgen belastet. Marktteilnehmer befürchten außerdem, dass die Zinsen schon bald angehoben werden könnten. Ihre zeitweise kräftigen Tagesverluste konnten die US-Börsen zur Wochenmitte dank fallender Preise für Öl und Gas im Verlauf jedoch etwas eindämmen. Aussagen aus Russland, der Erdgaskrise entgegentreten zu wollen, sorgten für Erleichterung unter den Anlegern. Die Energiemärkte sollen stabilisiert werden, indem "Rekordmengen" an Gas nach Europa geliefert werden sollen, wodurch der Bedarf an Rohöl gedämpft werden solle.

Derweil waren die Beschäftigungsdaten aus dem US-Privatsektor für September besser ausgefallen als erwartet - Anleger nahmen dies jedoch mit Vorsicht auf. Der Arbeitsmarktdienstleister ADP meldete im Vergleich zum August einen Beschäftigungszuwachs von knapp 570.000 Stellen meldete - Volkswirte hatten zuvor mit 430.000 gerechnet.

Zur kompletten Index-Übersicht hier klicken



In Asien geht es am Donnerstag wieder auf grünes Terrain.

In Japan klettert der Leitindex Nikkei um 0,46 Prozent auf 27.656,84 Punkte.

Die Börse in Shanghai bleibt nach wie vor wegen der Nationalfeiertage geschlossen. In Shanghai dauert die Feiertagspause, auch "Goldene Woche" genannt, bis einschließlich diesen Donnerstag an. Zuletzt war auf dem chinesischen Festland der Shanghai Composite am vergangenen Donnerstag um 0,90 Prozent auf 3.568,17 Zähler gestiegen. In Hongkong geht es für den Hang Seng heute um 2,41 Prozent nach oben auf 24.543,19 Einheiten. (7.12 Uhr MESZ)

Nach der trüben Stimmung der letzten Tage scheint nun an den asiatischen Märkten Hoffnung aufzukommen. Nicht ganz unbeteiligt dürfte dabei wirken, dass es im Schuldenstreit in den USA Bewegung gibt und sich andere Belastungsfaktoren zunächst zumindest nicht verstärkt haben. Laut Dow Jones Newswires haben die oppositionellen Republikaner im Senat nun eine Übergangslösung bis Dezember vorgeschlagen, wodurch eine Erhöhung des Schuldendeckels für die laufenden Ausgaben bis Dezember möglich sei. Die drohende Zahlungsunfähigkeit der USA wird dadurch zunächst abgewendet.

Entspannung gibt es auch mit Blick auf die Energiepreise. Sowohl die USA als auch Russland haben zugesichert, genügend Energie bereitstellen zu können, um die Auswirkungen auf die Konjunktur zu verhindern.

Zur kompletten Index-Übersicht hier klicken



Top Themen

Nordex Group erhält Auftrag aus der Ukraine - Wartungsvertrag über 15 Jahre
NordexVonoviaÖlpreiseEuroTeslaDaimlerVarta

News-Ticker

Legende

= Top-News
= Wichtige Nachrichten

Börsenchronik

06.10.21US-Börsen letztlich fester -- DAX schließt unter 15.000 Punkten -- Varta will Batterien für Elektroautos produzieren --TUI will mit Kapitalerhöhung Schulden abbauen -- GM, Telekom, Daimler im Fokus
05.10.21Wall Street letztlich deutlich in Grün -- DAX schließt klar im Plus -- GRENKE senkt Neugeschäftsprognose -- Conti sieht noch kein Ende der Chipkrise -- Infineon, E.ON, Compleo im Fokus
04.10.21DAX schließt schwächer -- US-Börsen schliessen rot -- Massiver Ausfall bei Facebook, Instagram & Co. -- Vonovia baut Anteil an Deutsche Wohnen aus -- ADLER, Evergrande, BMW, pbb, Tesla, VW im Fokus
01.10.21DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Kryptowährungen im Aufwind -- Daimler-Aktionäre stimmen Aufspaltung zu -- BMW hebt Ergebnisprognose für 2021 an -- QIAGEN im Fokus
30.09.21DAX geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- US-Handel endet rot -- US-Shutdown abgewendet -- TRATON bekommt neuen Chef -- Knaus Tabbert: Umsatzwarnung -- VW, HORNBACH, Roche, GM im Fokus
mehr Börsenchronik Nachrichten

DAX
15.139,00
DAX Chart
Dow Jones
34.550,20
DOW JONES Chart
TecDAX
3.644,50
TecDAX Chart
Nasdaq 100
14.885,30
Nasdaq Chart
Börsenöffnungszeiten

Frankfurt
XETRA
New York
London
Tokio
Wien
Zürich
Feiertage

Unternehmenszahlen

DatumUnternehmenEvent
07.10.21ConAgra Foods Inc.
Quartalszahlen
07.10.21Heidelberg Pharma AG
Quartalszahlen
07.10.21Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issued
Quartalszahlen
07.10.21Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.
Quartalszahlen
07.10.21Tesla
Hauptversammlung
07.10.21Evercel Inc.
Hauptversammlung
07.10.21Imdex Limited (formerly Imdex Nl)Shs
Hauptversammlung
07.10.21Neogen Corp.
Hauptversammlung
07.10.21RPM International Inc.
Hauptversammlung
07.10.21Singapore Exchange Ltd.
Hauptversammlung
07.10.21Accolade Inc Registered Shs
Quartalszahlen
07.10.21AMCIL Ltd
Hauptversammlung
07.10.21Anemoi International Limited Registered Shs
Hauptversammlung
07.10.21Belc CO LTD
Quartalszahlen
07.10.21CanAlaska Uranium Ltd
Hauptversammlung
mehr Unternehmenszahlen

Wirtschaftsdaten

DatumTermin
07.10.2021
09:00
Industrieproduktion (im Jahresvergleich)
07.10.2021
09:00
Bauproduktion ( Jahr )
07.10.2021
09:00
Außenhandelsbilanz ( Monat )
07.10.2021
09:00
Großhandelspreise n.s.a (Monat)
07.10.2021
09:00
Großhandelspreis n.s.a (Jahr)
zum Wirtschaftskalender

