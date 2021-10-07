DAX vorbörslich stärker -- Asiatische Börsen auf Erholungskurs -- Vonovia hält nun über 60 Prozent an Deutsche Wohnen -- Nordex Group erhält Auftrag aus der Ukraine -- Tesla, Daimler, Varta im Fokus

Auslöser ist die späte Erholung an der Wall Street vom Vorabend. Diese ging vom Signal aus, dass die Republikaner die Verlängerung der Schuldenobergrenze der USA bis Dezember nicht blockieren werden. Weiterhin entspannte sich die Lage am Ölmarkt zumindest ein wenig, als Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin eine mögliche Erhöhung des Gas-Angebots für die EU zugesagt hatte./ag/mis

Der DAX bewegt sich vor dem Ertönen der Startglocke am Donnerstag in der Gewinnzone. Auch der TecDAX wird mit einem Erholungsversuch erwartet.

Am Donnerstag könnte es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu einem Richtungswechsel kommen.

Die europäischen Aktienmärkte setzen am Donnerstag vorbörslich zur Erholung an.

Die Aktienmärkte werden derzeit zunehmend von Inflations- und Konjunktursorgen belastet. Marktteilnehmer befürchten außerdem, dass die Zinsen schon bald angehoben werden könnten. Ihre zeitweise kräftigen Tagesverluste konnten die US-Börsen zur Wochenmitte dank fallender Preise für Öl und Gas im Verlauf jedoch etwas eindämmen. Aussagen aus Russland, der Erdgaskrise entgegentreten zu wollen, sorgten für Erleichterung unter den Anlegern. Die Energiemärkte sollen stabilisiert werden, indem "Rekordmengen" an Gas nach Europa geliefert werden sollen, wodurch der Bedarf an Rohöl gedämpft werden solle.

So eröffnete der US-Leitindex Dow Jones mit einem Verlust von 0,34 Prozent bei 34.198,96 Punkten. Im Verlauf konnte er jedoch ins Plus klettern und beendete die Sitzung 0,30 Prozent höher bei 34.417,98 Punkten. Auch der NASDAQ Composite konnte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone drehen und notierte zum Handelsende 0,47 Prozent stärker bei 14.501,91 Zählern.

In Asien geht es am Donnerstag wieder auf grünes Terrain.

In Japan klettert der Leitindex Nikkei um 0,46 Prozent auf 27.656,84 Punkte.

Die Börse in Shanghai bleibt nach wie vor wegen der Nationalfeiertage geschlossen. In Shanghai dauert die Feiertagspause, auch "Goldene Woche" genannt, bis einschließlich diesen Donnerstag an. Zuletzt war auf dem chinesischen Festland der Shanghai Composite am vergangenen Donnerstag um 0,90 Prozent auf 3.568,17 Zähler gestiegen. In Hongkong geht es für den Hang Seng heute um 2,41 Prozent nach oben auf 24.543,19 Einheiten. (7.12 Uhr MESZ)

Nach der trüben Stimmung der letzten Tage scheint nun an den asiatischen Märkten Hoffnung aufzukommen. Nicht ganz unbeteiligt dürfte dabei wirken, dass es im Schuldenstreit in den USA Bewegung gibt und sich andere Belastungsfaktoren zunächst zumindest nicht verstärkt haben. Laut Dow Jones Newswires haben die oppositionellen Republikaner im Senat nun eine Übergangslösung bis Dezember vorgeschlagen, wodurch eine Erhöhung des Schuldendeckels für die laufenden Ausgaben bis Dezember möglich sei. Die drohende Zahlungsunfähigkeit der USA wird dadurch zunächst abgewendet.

Entspannung gibt es auch mit Blick auf die Energiepreise. Sowohl die USA als auch Russland haben zugesichert, genügend Energie bereitstellen zu können, um die Auswirkungen auf die Konjunktur zu verhindern.

