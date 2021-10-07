DAX vorbörslich stärker -- Asiatische Börsen auf Erholungskurs -- Vonovia hält nun über 60 Prozent an Deutsche Wohnen -- Nordex Group erhält Auftrag aus der Ukraine -- Tesla, Daimler, Varta im Fokus

|06.10.21
|US-Börsen letztlich fester -- DAX schließt unter 15.000 Punkten -- Varta will Batterien für Elektroautos produzieren --TUI will mit Kapitalerhöhung Schulden abbauen -- GM, Telekom, Daimler im Fokus
|05.10.21
|Wall Street letztlich deutlich in Grün -- DAX schließt klar im Plus -- GRENKE senkt Neugeschäftsprognose -- Conti sieht noch kein Ende der Chipkrise -- Infineon, E.ON, Compleo im Fokus
|04.10.21
|DAX schließt schwächer -- US-Börsen schliessen rot -- Massiver Ausfall bei Facebook, Instagram & Co. -- Vonovia baut Anteil an Deutsche Wohnen aus -- ADLER, Evergrande, BMW, pbb, Tesla, VW im Fokus
|01.10.21
|DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Kryptowährungen im Aufwind -- Daimler-Aktionäre stimmen Aufspaltung zu -- BMW hebt Ergebnisprognose für 2021 an -- QIAGEN im Fokus
|30.09.21
|DAX geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- US-Handel endet rot -- US-Shutdown abgewendet -- TRATON bekommt neuen Chef -- Knaus Tabbert: Umsatzwarnung -- VW, HORNBACH, Roche, GM im Fokus
|Die unendliche Geschichte
|Schulden ohne Limit
|Ein Fass ohne Boden
|Das Ende einer Ära
|Dividenden statt Verwahrentgeld
|Datum
|Unternehmen
|Event
|07.10.21
|ConAgra Foods Inc.
Quartalszahlen
|07.10.21
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
Quartalszahlen
|07.10.21
|Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issued
Quartalszahlen
|07.10.21
|Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.
Quartalszahlen
|07.10.21
|Tesla
Hauptversammlung
|07.10.21
|Evercel Inc.
Hauptversammlung
|07.10.21
|Imdex Limited (formerly Imdex Nl)Shs
Hauptversammlung
|07.10.21
|Neogen Corp.
Hauptversammlung
|07.10.21
|RPM International Inc.
Hauptversammlung
|07.10.21
|Singapore Exchange Ltd.
Hauptversammlung
|07.10.21
|Accolade Inc Registered Shs
Quartalszahlen
|07.10.21
|AMCIL Ltd
Hauptversammlung
|07.10.21
|Anemoi International Limited Registered Shs
Hauptversammlung
|07.10.21
|Belc CO LTD
Quartalszahlen
|07.10.21
|CanAlaska Uranium Ltd
Hauptversammlung
|Datum
|Termin
|07.10.2021
09:00
Industrieproduktion (im Jahresvergleich)
|07.10.2021
09:00
Bauproduktion ( Jahr )
|07.10.2021
09:00
Außenhandelsbilanz ( Monat )
|07.10.2021
09:00
Großhandelspreise n.s.a (Monat)
|07.10.2021
09:00
Großhandelspreis n.s.a (Jahr)
