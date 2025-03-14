Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 11
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 09.03.2025 und dem 14.03.2025. Stand ist der 14.03.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -13,86 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -8,18 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 29: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -5,65 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,65 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 27: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,15 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 23: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,41 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 20: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 11: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 1,88 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Reispreis
Reispreis: 2,26 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,16 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 3,59 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 4,62 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 5,56 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 9,39 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
