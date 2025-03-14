DAX22.987 +1,9%ESt505.404 +1,4%Top 10 Crypto11,60 +3,6%Dow41.488 +1,7%Nas17.754 +2,6%Bitcoin77.197 -0,1%Euro1,0882 ±0,0%Öl70,65 +0,7%Gold2.987 ±0,0%
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 11

16.03.25 01:11 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte in KW 11: So performten Gold, Öl und andere wichtige Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.678,04 USD -25,21 USD -0,93%
Baumwolle
0,67 USD 0,01 USD 1,17%
Bleipreis
2.066,85 USD 16,85 USD 0,82%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,61 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,37%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
92,29 EUR -0,54 EUR -0,58%
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
4,09 USD 0,05 USD 1,34%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
2.986,88 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Haferpreis
3,78 USD 0,25 USD 7,08%
Heizölpreis
57,33 USD 0,26 USD 0,46%
Holzpreis
646,00 USD 8,00 USD 1,25%
Kaffeepreis
3,92 USD -0,08 USD -2,11%
Kakaopreis
6.520,00 GBP 106,00 GBP 1,65%
Kohlepreis
97,50 USD -1,00 USD -1,02%
Kupferpreis
9.759,00 USD 56,50 USD 0,58%
Lebendrindpreis
2,03 USD 0,01 USD 0,52%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,87 USD 0,01 USD 1,23%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,87 USD 0,01 USD 1,23%
Maispreis
4,43 USD -0,12 USD -2,58%
Mastrindpreis
2,82 USD 0,02 USD 0,54%
Milchpreis
18,54 USD -0,03 USD -0,16%
Naphthapreis (European)
605,79 USD 5,10 USD 0,85%
Nickelpreis
16.445,00 USD 220,00 USD 1,36%
Ölpreis (Brent)
70,65 USD 0,50 USD 0,71%
Ölpreis (WTI)
67,20 USD 0,45 USD 0,67%
Orangensaftpreis
2,59 USD -0,04 USD -1,46%
Palladiumpreis
966,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Palmölpreis
4.750,00 MYR -23,00 MYR -0,48%
Platinpreis
995,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Rapspreis
468,75 EUR -2,50 EUR -0,53%
Reispreis
13,55 USD -0,26 USD -1,88%
Silberpreis
33,75 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
298,10 USD -1,90 USD -0,63%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,41 USD -0,00 USD -0,02%
Sojabohnenpreis
9,99 USD 0,13 USD 1,34%
Super Benzin
1,68 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,12%
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
Weizenpreis
223,25 EUR -2,75 EUR -1,22%
Zinkpreis
2.956,77 USD 51,77 USD 1,78%
Zinnpreis
35.624,00 USD 2.248,00 USD 6,74%
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD -0,00 USD -0,10%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 11

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 09.03.2025 und dem 14.03.2025. Stand ist der 14.03.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -13,86 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -8,18 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 29: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -5,65 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,65 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 27: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 23: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 20: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,59 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 4,62 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 5,56 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 9,39 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

