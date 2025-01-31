DAX21.732 ±0,0%ESt505.287 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,30 -3,2%Dow44.545 -0,8%Nas19.627 -0,3%Bitcoin96.204 -0,9%Euro1,0369 -0,2%Öl76,77 -0,4%Gold2.801 ±0,0%
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 5

02.02.25 03:25 Uhr
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 5

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 26.01.2025 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -24,32 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Reispreis

Reispreis: -6,13 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,28 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 20: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 17: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,44 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 1: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 7,47 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

