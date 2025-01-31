Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 5
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 26.01.2025 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -24,32 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Reispreis
Reispreis: -6,13 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -3,82 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -3,61 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -2,94 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -2,82 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -2,50 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,28 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 20: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,72 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 17: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 2,71 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,75 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,44 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 1: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 7,47 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
