Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 32

10.08.25 02:14 Uhr
KW 32: Die Wochenperformance von Gold, Öl und weiteren Rohstoffen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.614,09 USD -10,93 USD -0,42%
News
Baumwolle
0,65 USD 0,00 USD 0,35%
News
Bleipreis
1.963,00 USD -11,00 USD -0,56%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,58 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,38%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
91,46 EUR -0,11 EUR -0,12%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,00 USD -0,09 USD -2,79%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.398,35 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,34 USD 0,03 USD 0,75%
News
Heizölpreis
59,97 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Holzpreis
653,00 USD -2,00 USD -0,31%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,09 USD 0,12 USD 3,97%
News
Kakaopreis
5.494,00 GBP 1,00 GBP 0,02%
News
Kohlepreis
101,25 USD -0,75 USD -0,74%
News
Kupferpreis
9.627,00 USD -9,50 USD -0,10%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,33 USD -0,06 USD -2,47%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
1,09 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
1,09 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Maispreis
3,83 USD -0,02 USD -0,39%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,39 USD -0,10 USD -2,79%
News
Milchpreis
17,38 USD 0,02 USD 0,12%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
555,85 USD 1,85 USD 0,33%
News
Nickelpreis
14.885,00 USD -95,00 USD -0,63%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
66,32 USD -0,09 USD -0,14%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
63,35 USD -0,47 USD -0,74%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,36 USD 0,11 USD 4,91%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.120,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
4.214,00 MYR 12,00 MYR 0,29%
News
Platinpreis
1.334,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
468,50 EUR -5,00 EUR -1,06%
News
Reispreis
12,74 USD 0,05 USD 0,39%
News
Silberpreis
38,37 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
274,60 USD 1,80 USD 0,66%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,53 USD -0,01 USD -1,29%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
9,67 USD -0,03 USD -0,26%
News
Super Benzin
1,66 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,24%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
196,25 EUR -1,50 EUR -0,76%
News
Zinkpreis
2.811,00 USD 3,00 USD 0,11%
News
Zinnpreis
33.900,00 USD 245,00 USD 0,73%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD 0,00 USD 1,50%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 32

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 03.08.2025 und dem 08.08.2025. Stand ist der 08.08.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -6,49 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -3,71 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 26: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 15: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,65 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Reispreis

Reispreis: 4,08 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 8,10 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

