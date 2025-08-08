Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 32
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 03.08.2025 und dem 08.08.2025. Stand ist der 08.08.2025.
Platz 32: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -6,49 Prozent
Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -4,60 Prozent
Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -4,18 Prozent
Platz 29: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -3,71 Prozent
Platz 28: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -2,60 Prozent
Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,82 Prozent
Platz 26: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,42 Prozent
Platz 25: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,26 Prozent
Platz 24: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,06 Prozent
Platz 23: Maispreis
Maispreis: -1,03 Prozent
Platz 22: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -0,43 Prozent
Platz 21: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 20: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 0,04 Prozent
Platz 19: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 0,43 Prozent
Platz 18: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,96 Prozent
Platz 17: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,06 Prozent
Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,14 Prozent
Platz 15: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 1,33 Prozent
Platz 14: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 1,39 Prozent
Platz 13: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,56 Prozent
Platz 12: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,67 Prozent
Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,74 Prozent
Platz 10: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,79 Prozent
Platz 9: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,87 Prozent
Platz 8: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 2,30 Prozent
Platz 7: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 2,47 Prozent
Platz 6: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 2,60 Prozent
Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,65 Prozent
Platz 4: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 3,54 Prozent
Platz 3: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 3,72 Prozent
Platz 2: Reispreis
Reispreis: 4,08 Prozent
Platz 1: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 8,10 Prozent
