KW 27: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 29: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 30.06.2024 und dem 05.07.2024. Stand ist der 05.07.2024.
Platz 28: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -9,62 Prozent
Platz 27: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -3,61 Prozent
Platz 26: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -3,28 Prozent
Platz 25: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -0,44 Prozent
Platz 24: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Platz 23: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 22: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,05 Prozent
Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,12 Prozent
Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,13 Prozent
Platz 19: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,52 Prozent
Platz 18: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,68 Prozent
Platz 17: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,98 Prozent
Platz 16: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,33 Prozent
Platz 15: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 1,48 Prozent
Platz 14: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,54 Prozent
Platz 13: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,52 Prozent
Platz 12: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 2,63 Prozent
Platz 11: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,77 Prozent
Platz 10: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 3,30 Prozent
Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 3,34 Prozent
Platz 8: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 4,12 Prozent
Platz 7: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 4,89 Prozent
Platz 6: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 5,92 Prozent
Platz 5: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 6,13 Prozent
Platz 4: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 6,44 Prozent
Platz 3: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 7,52 Prozent
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 7,55 Prozent
Platz 1: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 11,36 Prozent
