KW 27: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

06.07.24 02:41 Uhr
Rohstoff-Knaller in KW 27: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und mehr | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.538,35 USD 10,52 USD 0,42%
News
Baumwolle
0,72 USD -0,01 USD -1,06%
News
Bleipreis
2.191,00 USD 19,85 USD 0,91%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,67 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,48%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
103,41 EUR -0,22 EUR -0,21%
News
Eisenerzpreis
113,06 USD 2,74 USD 2,42%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,33 USD -0,09 USD -3,64%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.391,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,13 USD 0,08 USD 2,62%
News
Heizölpreis
69,21 USD -0,26 USD -0,38%
News
Holzpreis
446,00 USD -8,00 USD -1,76%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,28 USD -0,05 USD -2,15%
News
Kakaopreis
7.278,00 GBP -464,00 GBP -5,99%
News
Kohlepreis
105,00 USD 1,25 USD 1,20%
News
Kupferpreis
9.809,00 USD 82,95 USD 0,85%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,86 USD 0,00 USD 0,17%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,90 USD 0,00 USD 0,17%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,90 USD 0,00 USD 0,17%
News
Maispreis
4,12 USD 0,08 USD 2,04%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,61 USD -0,02 USD -0,81%
News
Milchpreis
19,70 USD 0,07 USD 0,36%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
705,79 USD 0,18 USD 0,03%
News
Nickelpreis
17.175,00 USD 209,49 USD 1,23%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
86,86 USD -0,69 USD -0,79%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
83,45 USD -0,16 USD -0,19%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,56 USD 0,24 USD 5,47%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.032,50 USD 10,50 USD 1,03%
News
Palmölpreis
4.088,00 MYR -29,00 MYR -0,70%
News
Platinpreis
1.031,50 USD 29,50 USD 2,94%
News
Rapspreis
507,25 EUR 7,00 EUR 1,40%
News
Reispreis
16,96 USD -0,03 USD -0,18%
News
Silberpreis
31,23 USD 0,82 USD 2,70%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
387,20 USD 16,60 USD 4,48%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,50 USD 0,01 USD 2,06%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,89 USD 0,13 USD 1,06%
News
Super Benzin
1,78 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,28%
News
Uranpreis
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Weizenpreis
228,50 EUR 3,50 EUR 1,56%
News
Zinkpreis
2.954,75 USD 6,75 USD 0,23%
News
Zinnpreis
33.590,00 USD 378,50 USD 1,14%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,20 USD -0,00 USD -2,14%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 27

Platz 29: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 30.06.2024 und dem 05.07.2024. Stand ist der 05.07.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -9,62 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 27: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -3,61 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 13: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 4,89 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 5,92 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 6,13 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 7,52 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 7,55 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 11,36 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

