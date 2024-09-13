KW 33: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Lohnt sich das Ausschlachten? So viel Gold steckt in alten Smartphones

So entwickeln sich Goldpreis & Co. am Freitagmittag

Rohstoffkurse: So schlagen sich der Goldpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Freitagabend

KW 37: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Heute im Fokus

Bundesbank äußert sich zu möglicher Commerzbank-Übernahme. FUCHS übernimmt Schweizer Schmierstoffunternehmen Strub. Regierung: Konjunkturerholung dürfte wohl erst gegen Jahresende eintreten. Salesforce will mit KI-Agenten Kundendienst umkrempeln. TUI will jetzt auch Kunden in Lateinamerika gewinnen. Microsoft-Investment: Neues KI-Modell von OpenAI für komplexe Aufgaben. EZB-Ratsmitglied Nagel überzeugt: Inflationsziele in Reichweite.