KW 37: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 08.09.2024 und dem 13.09.2024. Stand ist der 13.09.2024.
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -13,49 Prozent
Platz 31: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,29 Prozent
Platz 30: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,25 Prozent
Platz 29: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,23 Prozent
Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,72 Prozent
Platz 27: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -0,34 Prozent
Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,10 Prozent
Platz 25: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 24: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 23: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 0,23 Prozent
Platz 22: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,45 Prozent
Platz 21: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,14 Prozent
Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 1,67 Prozent
Platz 19: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,71 Prozent
Platz 18: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 1,75 Prozent
Platz 17: Reispreis
Reispreis: 1,76 Prozent
Platz 16: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,08 Prozent
Platz 15: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 2,32 Prozent
Platz 14: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,60 Prozent
Platz 13: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 2,75 Prozent
Platz 12: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 2,99 Prozent
Platz 11: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 3,06 Prozent
Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 3,22 Prozent
Platz 9: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 3,39 Prozent
Platz 8: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 3,42 Prozent
Platz 7: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 3,52 Prozent
Platz 6: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 6,41 Prozent
Platz 5: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 8,82 Prozent
Platz 4: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 9,17 Prozent
Platz 3: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 10,56 Prozent
Platz 2: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 13,19 Prozent
Platz 1: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 17,10 Prozent
