DAX18.699 +1,0%ESt504.844 +0,6%MSCIW3.633 +0,6%Dow41.394 +0,7%Nas17.684 +0,7%Bitcoin54.537 -0,3%Euro1,1077 ±0,0%Öl72,18 -0,1%Gold2.581 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 BMW 519000 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street freundlich -- Tropenstum treibt Ölsektor an -- Boeing: Abstufung droht -- BioNTech, Oracle, McDonald's, Adobe, BMW, BASF, Fresenius im Fokus
Top News
KW 37: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche KW 37: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 37: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche KW 37: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 37: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

14.09.24 03:40 Uhr
Rohstoffmarkt KW 37: Gold, Öl und andere Top-Performer im Wochenrückblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.439,46 USD 23,79 USD 0,98%
News
Baumwolle
0,69 USD 0,01 USD 1,80%
News
Bleipreis
1.990,50 USD -7,00 USD -0,35%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,53 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,58%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
94,72 EUR -0,92 EUR -0,96%
News
Eisenerzpreis
93,06 USD 0,76 USD 0,82%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,29 USD -0,07 USD -2,76%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.580,56 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,65 USD 0,23 USD 6,73%
News
Heizölpreis
55,21 USD -0,79 USD -1,42%
News
Holzpreis
480,00 USD -7,00 USD -1,44%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,62 USD 0,14 USD 5,61%
News
Kakaopreis
5.385,00 GBP -19,00 GBP -0,35%
News
Kohlepreis
114,00 USD 1,75 USD 1,56%
News
Kupferpreis
9.080,05 USD -35,45 USD -0,39%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,78 USD -0,01 USD -0,31%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,78 USD -0,01 USD -0,89%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,78 USD -0,01 USD -0,89%
News
Maispreis
3,94 USD 0,07 USD 1,68%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,42 USD -0,01 USD -0,30%
News
Milchpreis
23,22 USD 0,04 USD 0,17%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
618,16 USD 0,77 USD 0,13%
News
Nickelpreis
15.710,67 USD -188,90 USD -1,19%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
72,18 USD -0,05 USD -0,07%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
69,23 USD 0,05 USD 0,07%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,82 USD 0,05 USD 0,99%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.070,50 USD 21,50 USD 2,05%
News
Palmölpreis
3.930,00 MYR -90,00 MYR -2,24%
News
Platinpreis
999,50 USD 19,50 USD 1,99%
News
Rapspreis
456,50 EUR -10,00 EUR -2,14%
News
Reispreis
15,57 USD 0,47 USD 3,11%
News
Silberpreis
30,72 USD 0,79 USD 2,64%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
316,10 USD 3,10 USD 0,99%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,41 USD 0,01 USD 2,36%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
9,88 USD 0,09 USD 0,95%
News
Super Benzin
1,63 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,18%
News
Uranpreis
80,00 USD -0,05 USD -0,06%
News
Weizenpreis
225,00 EUR 2,50 EUR 1,12%
News
Zinkpreis
2.798,25 USD -11,40 USD -0,41%
News
Zinnpreis
31.744,00 USD 357,40 USD 1,14%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD -0,00 USD -0,47%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 37

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 08.09.2024 und dem 13.09.2024. Stand ist der 13.09.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -13,49 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 27: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 25: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 23: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 17: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 3,22 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 6,41 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 8,82 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 9,17 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 10,56 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 13,19 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 17,10 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis