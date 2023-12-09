DAX16.759 +0,8%ESt504.523 +1,1%MSCIW3.047 +0,3%Dow36.248 +0,4%Nas14.404 +0,5%Bitcoin40.934 -0,2%Euro1,0764 -0,3%Öl75,65 +1,5%Gold2.004 ±0,0%
KW 49: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

09.12.23 02:18 Uhr
KW 49: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.133,75 USD -8,55 USD -0,40%
News
Baumwolle
0,82 USD -0,01 USD -1,51%
News
Bleipreis
1.994,15 USD -3,35 USD -0,17%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,72 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,64%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
112,10 EUR -2,16 EUR -1,89%
News
Eisenerzpreis
134,40 USD 1,48 USD 1,10%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,55 USD -0,01 USD -0,20%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.003,60 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,84 USD -0,17 USD -4,18%
News
Heizölpreis
68,16 USD 0,79 USD 1,18%
News
Holzpreis
530,00 USD -2,00 USD -0,38%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,87 USD -0,03 USD -1,76%
News
Kakaopreis
3.567,00 GBP 113,00 GBP 3,27%
News
Kohlepreis
123,00 USD 1,15 USD 0,94%
News
Kupferpreis
8.348,00 USD 127,50 USD 1,55%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,66 USD 0,03 USD 2,10%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,68 USD 0,01 USD 1,22%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,68 USD 0,01 USD 1,22%
News
Maispreis
4,66 USD -0,03 USD -0,64%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,15 USD 0,05 USD 2,56%
News
Milchpreis
16,19 USD -0,06 USD -0,37%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
622,21 USD 9,76 USD 1,59%
News
Nickelpreis
16.603,50 USD 603,50 USD 3,77%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
75,65 USD 1,09 USD 1,46%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
71,21 USD 1,56 USD 2,24%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,73 USD 0,01 USD 0,20%
News
Palladiumpreis
947,50 USD -31,50 USD -3,22%
News
Palmölpreis
3.600,00 MYR 22,00 MYR 0,61%
News
Platinpreis
920,00 USD 9,00 USD 0,99%
News
Rapspreis
441,75 EUR 3,25 EUR 0,74%
News
Reispreis
17,05 USD -0,04 USD -0,23%
News
Silberpreis
22,99 USD -0,82 USD -3,44%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
423,90 USD -0,10 USD -0,02%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,51 USD 0,00 USD 0,47%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
13,06 USD -0,04 USD -0,32%
News
Super Benzin
1,74 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,69%
News
Uranpreis
81,75 USD 0,15 USD 0,18%
News
Weizenpreis
216,25 EUR -1,75 EUR -0,80%
News
Zinkpreis
2.407,85 USD -3,15 USD -0,13%
News
Zinnpreis
24.550,00 USD 155,00 USD 0,64%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,23 USD 0,00 USD 1,69%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 49

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 03.12.2023 und dem 08.12.2023. Stand ist der 08.12.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -9,11 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -8,54 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -8,00 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -5,92 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -5,33 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -4,80 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -3,55 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -2,78 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 6: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 4: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

