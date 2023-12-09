KW 49: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 03.12.2023 und dem 08.12.2023. Stand ist der 08.12.2023.
Platz 32: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -9,11 Prozent
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -8,54 Prozent
Platz 30: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -8,00 Prozent
Platz 29: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -5,92 Prozent
Platz 28: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -5,33 Prozent
Platz 27: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -4,80 Prozent
Platz 26: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -4,12 Prozent
Platz 25: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -4,03 Prozent
Platz 24: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -3,92 Prozent
Platz 23: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -3,61 Prozent
Platz 22: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -3,55 Prozent
Platz 21: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -3,29 Prozent
Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -3,07 Prozent
Platz 19: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -3,03 Prozent
Platz 18: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -2,78 Prozent
Platz 17: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,78 Prozent
Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -2,70 Prozent
Platz 15: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -2,69 Prozent
Platz 14: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -2,21 Prozent
Platz 13: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -1,50 Prozent
Platz 12: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,45 Prozent
Platz 11: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,93 Prozent
Platz 10: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,64 Prozent
Platz 9: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,64 Prozent
Platz 8: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,15 Prozent
Platz 7: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 6: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,74 Prozent
Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,11 Prozent
Platz 4: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,51 Prozent
Platz 3: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 1,89 Prozent
Platz 2: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 5,03 Prozent
Platz 1: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 5,13 Prozent
