KW 7: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 11.02.2024 und dem 16.02.2024. Stand ist der 16.02.2024.
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -12,43 Prozent
Platz 31: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -6,22 Prozent
Platz 30: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -4,17 Prozent
Platz 29: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,80 Prozent
Platz 28: Reispreis
Reispreis: -2,75 Prozent
Platz 27: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -2,55 Prozent
Platz 26: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,39 Prozent
Platz 25: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,13 Prozent
Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -1,34 Prozent
Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -1,10 Prozent
Platz 22: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,75 Prozent
Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,66 Prozent
Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,16 Prozent
Platz 19: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 18: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 17: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,32 Prozent
Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,35 Prozent
Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,51 Prozent
Platz 14: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,76 Prozent
Platz 13: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 1,18 Prozent
Platz 12: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 1,41 Prozent
Platz 11: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,62 Prozent
Platz 10: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,09 Prozent
Platz 9: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 2,13 Prozent
Platz 8: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 2,33 Prozent
Platz 7: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 3,05 Prozent
Platz 6: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 3,26 Prozent
Platz 5: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 3,28 Prozent
Platz 4: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,72 Prozent
Platz 3: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 4,99 Prozent
Platz 2: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 10,31 Prozent
Platz 1: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 14,86 Prozent
