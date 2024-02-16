DAX17.117 +0,4%ESt504.766 +0,5%MSCIW3.285 -0,1%Dow38.628 -0,4%Nas15.776 -0,8%Bitcoin48.221 -0,4%Euro1,0776 ±0,0%Öl83,58 +0,9%Gold2.013 ±0,0%
KW 7: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

17.02.24 04:41 Uhr
Rohstoff-Gewinner und -Verlierer: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. im Check | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.217,35 USD -6,49 USD -0,29%
News
Baumwolle
0,94 USD -0,01 USD -0,88%
News
Bleipreis
2.061,00 USD 4,50 USD 0,22%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,77 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
82,02 EUR -1,14 EUR -1,37%
News
Eisenerzpreis
129,17 USD 0,07 USD 0,05%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
1,60 USD 0,01 USD 0,82%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.013,43 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,82 USD -0,03 USD -0,65%
News
Heizölpreis
74,23 USD -0,26 USD -0,35%
News
Holzpreis
565,00 USD 11,00 USD 1,99%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,90 USD 0,00 USD 0,08%
News
Kakaopreis
4.813,00 GBP -11,00 GBP -0,23%
News
Kohlepreis
93,50 USD -0,75 USD -0,80%
News
Kupferpreis
8.321,15 USD 168,50 USD 2,07%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,85 USD 0,01 USD 0,76%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,85 USD 0,00 USD 0,26%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,85 USD 0,00 USD 0,26%
News
Maispreis
4,17 USD -0,01 USD -0,30%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,51 USD 0,04 USD 1,49%
News
Milchpreis
16,17 USD -0,03 USD -0,19%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
663,29 USD -0,57 USD -0,09%
News
Nickelpreis
16.084,00 USD -153,50 USD -0,95%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
83,58 USD 0,73 USD 0,88%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
79,38 USD 1,34 USD 1,72%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,75 USD 0,09 USD 2,45%
News
Palladiumpreis
952,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
3.910,00 MYR -85,00 MYR -2,13%
News
Platinpreis
909,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
428,00 EUR 6,75 EUR 1,60%
News
Reispreis
18,32 USD -0,22 USD -1,19%
News
Silberpreis
23,41 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
346,00 USD 6,70 USD 1,97%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,46 USD -0,00 USD -0,78%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,74 USD 0,11 USD 0,90%
News
Super Benzin
1,78 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,40%
News
Uranpreis
102,25 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Weizenpreis
203,50 EUR -2,00 EUR -0,97%
News
Zinkpreis
2.341,50 USD 20,10 USD 0,87%
News
Zinnpreis
26.777,00 USD -494,00 USD -1,81%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,23 USD 0,00 USD 1,27%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 7

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 11.02.2024 und dem 16.02.2024. Stand ist der 16.02.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -12,43 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -6,22 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -4,17 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 4,99 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 10,31 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 14,86 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

