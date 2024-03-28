DAX18.492 +0,1%ESt505.083 ±0,0%MSCIW3.438 ±0,0%Dow39.807 +0,1%Nas16.379 -0,1%Bitcoin65.929 -0,2%Euro1,0797 ±0,0%Öl86,84 -0,8%Gold2.250 +0,8%
Rohstoffe im 1. Quartal 2024: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel

01.04.24 02:14 Uhr
Rohstoff-Rallye oder Crash? Die explosiven Entwicklungen von Öl, Gold und mehr | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im ersten Quartal 2024.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.12.2023 und dem 31.03.2024. Stand ist der 31.03.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -29,88 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -12,51 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 30: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -9,44 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -8,53 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -8,26 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -7,88 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 26: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -7,71 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -7,51 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Maispreis

Maispreis: -6,15 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Reispreis

Reispreis: -5,48 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 18: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 3,43 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 5,29 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 6,32 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 9,52 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 9,89 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 11,71 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 11,71 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 12,34 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 13,43 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 13,55 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 16,07 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 27,94 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 136,05 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

