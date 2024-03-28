Rohstoffe im 1. Quartal 2024: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.12.2023 und dem 31.03.2024. Stand ist der 31.03.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -29,88 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -12,51 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 30: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -9,44 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -8,53 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -8,26 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -7,88 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 26: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -7,71 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -7,51 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Maispreis
Maispreis: -6,15 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Reispreis
Reispreis: -5,48 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -3,26 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 18: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 2,36 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 3,43 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 5,29 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 6,32 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 9,52 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 9,89 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 11,71 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 11,71 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 12,34 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 13,43 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 13,55 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 16,07 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 27,94 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 136,05 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com