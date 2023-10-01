Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2023: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2023 und dem 30.09.2023. Stand ist der 30.09.2023.
Platz 32: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -23,68 Prozent
Platz 31: Maispreis
Maispreis: -19,73 Prozent
Platz 30: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -11,12 Prozent
Platz 29: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -10,76 Prozent
Platz 28: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -10,05 Prozent
Platz 27: Reispreis
Reispreis: -9,10 Prozent
Platz 26: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -7,27 Prozent
Platz 25: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -6,54 Prozent
Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -6,53 Prozent
Platz 23: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -5,33 Prozent
Platz 22: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -4,76 Prozent
Platz 21: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -4,14 Prozent
Platz 20: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,16 Prozent
Platz 19: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,24 Prozent
Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,70 Prozent
Platz 17: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 4,00 Prozent
Platz 16: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 4,13 Prozent
Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 5,14 Prozent
Platz 14: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 6,68 Prozent
Platz 13: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 10,57 Prozent
Platz 12: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 11,03 Prozent
Platz 11: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 16,36 Prozent
Platz 10: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: 17,41 Prozent
Platz 9: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 18,75 Prozent
Platz 8: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 20,61 Prozent
Platz 7: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 27,14 Prozent
Platz 6: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 28,02 Prozent
Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 28,35 Prozent
Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 29,50 Prozent
Platz 3: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 35,65 Prozent
Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 36,05 Prozent
Platz 1: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 44,73 Prozent
