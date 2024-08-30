Rohstoffe im August 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den August 2024 finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.08.2024 und dem 31.08.2024. Stand ist der 31.08.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -12,36 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 31: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -11,83 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -7,25 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -6,81 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -6,50 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -5,14 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -3,91 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 25: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -3,58 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,35 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0,54 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 1,02 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,38 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 2,40 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 4,48 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 5,88 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 5,99 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 6,56 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 6,71 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 9,14 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 4: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 9,17 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 9,37 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 12,78 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 15,20 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
