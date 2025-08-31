DAX23.987 +0,4%ESt505.365 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto15,24 +0,8%Dow45.545 -0,2%Nas21.456 -1,2%Bitcoin92.415 -0,2%Euro1,1722 +0,3%Öl67,77 -0,5%Gold3.471 +0,7%
Rohstoffe im August 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

01.09.25 09:02 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte im August 2025: So bewegten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co. | finanzen.net

Welche Rohstoffe haben im August Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.615,10 USD 4,06 USD 0,16%
News
Baumwolle
0,65 USD -0,01 USD -1,68%
News
Bleipreis
1.942,65 USD -0,35 USD -0,02%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,57 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,32%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
90,50 EUR 0,65 EUR 0,72%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,04 USD 0,02 USD 0,70%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.471,46 USD 23,52 USD 0,68%
News
Haferpreis
3,06 USD 0,07 USD 2,25%
News
Heizölpreis
60,50 USD 0,53 USD 0,88%
News
Holzpreis
548,50 USD -13,00 USD -2,32%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,98 USD 0,11 USD 2,78%
News
Kakaopreis
5.341,00 GBP -39,00 GBP -0,72%
News
Kohlepreis
99,60 USD -0,15 USD -0,15%
News
Kupferpreis
9.804,85 USD 101,45 USD 1,05%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,42 USD 0,04 USD 1,64%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,95 USD 0,01 USD 0,77%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,95 USD 0,01 USD 0,77%
News
Maispreis
3,98 USD 0,11 USD 2,84%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,65 USD -0,01 USD -0,14%
News
Milchpreis
17,26 USD -0,02 USD -0,12%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
559,20 USD -0,25 USD -0,04%
News
Nickelpreis
15.184,00 USD 168,41 USD 1,12%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
67,77 USD -0,35 USD -0,51%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
64,32 USD 0,32 USD 0,50%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,58 USD 0,17 USD 7,14%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.121,00 USD 13,00 USD 1,17%
News
Palmölpreis
4.308,00 MYR -67,00 MYR -1,53%
News
Platinpreis
1.388,00 USD 19,00 USD 1,39%
News
Rapspreis
462,75 EUR -2,75 EUR -0,59%
News
Reispreis
11,85 USD 0,38 USD 3,27%
News
Silberpreis
40,62 USD 0,88 USD 2,21%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
285,20 USD 0,30 USD 0,11%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,51 USD -0,00 USD -0,62%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,37 USD 0,07 USD 0,68%
News
Super Benzin
1,65 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
191,75 EUR 2,50 EUR 1,32%
News
Zinkpreis
2.815,40 USD 51,05 USD 1,85%
News
Zinnpreis
35.524,00 USD 675,00 USD 1,94%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD -0,00 USD -0,97%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im August 2025.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.08.2025 und dem 31.08.2025. Stand ist der 31.08.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -12,57 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -11,21 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -8,39 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -7,27 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images



Platz 28: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -4,95 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Reispreis

Reispreis: -3,27 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com



Platz 23: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 21: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com



Platz 18: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com



Platz 13: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 4,01 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 4,04 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 5,22 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 6,62 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 6: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 7,08 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 7,35 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 7,80 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 3: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 8,96 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 9,79 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 40,14 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

