Rohstoffe im August 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im August Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.08.2025 und dem 31.08.2025. Stand ist der 31.08.2025.
Platz 32: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -12,57 Prozent
Platz 31: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -11,21 Prozent
Platz 30: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -8,39 Prozent
Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -7,27 Prozent
Platz 28: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -4,95 Prozent
Platz 27: Reispreis
Reispreis: -3,27 Prozent
Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,92 Prozent
Platz 25: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -2,77 Prozent
Platz 24: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -2,58 Prozent
Platz 23: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -2,22 Prozent
Platz 22: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,95 Prozent
Platz 21: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -1,41 Prozent
Platz 20: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -1,30 Prozent
Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,50 Prozent
Platz 18: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 17: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,88 Prozent
Platz 16: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,56 Prozent
Platz 15: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,93 Prozent
Platz 14: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,05 Prozent
Platz 13: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,54 Prozent
Platz 12: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 2,83 Prozent
Platz 11: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,91 Prozent
Platz 10: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 4,01 Prozent
Platz 9: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 4,04 Prozent
Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 5,22 Prozent
Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 6,62 Prozent
Platz 6: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 7,08 Prozent
Platz 5: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 7,35 Prozent
Platz 4: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 7,80 Prozent
Platz 3: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 8,96 Prozent
Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 9,79 Prozent
Platz 1: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 40,14 Prozent
