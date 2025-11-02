Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im Oktober Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.10.2025 und dem 31.10.2025. Stand ist der 31.10.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -24,78 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -17,35 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -12,50 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Reispreis
Reispreis: -8,30 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -6,69 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 27: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -5,76 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -4,61 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,00 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 24: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,92 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 2,51 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 2,66 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Maispreis
Maispreis: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 3,70 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 4,76 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 5,13 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 6,61 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 6,68 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 8,19 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 3: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 15,34 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 17,82 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 1: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 21,65 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
