DAX23.958 -0,7%Est505.662 -0,7%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,89 +2,9%Nas23.725 +0,6%Bitcoin94.865 ±-0,0%Euro1,1543 ±0,0%Öl65,07 +0,5%Gold4.002 -0,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 BYD A0M4W9 Apple 865985 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Lufthansa 823212 Tesla A1CX3T Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX DroneShield A2DMAA Allianz 840400 Microsoft 870747 RENK RENK73
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- DAX geht unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- Amazon steigert Gewinn kräftig -- Apple, DroneShield, Novo Nordisk, TKMS, BYD, Strategy, Netflix im Fokus
Top News
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co. Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
ETFs: Was ist eigentlich das Allwetter-Portfolio nach Ray Dalio? ETFs: Was ist eigentlich das Allwetter-Portfolio nach Ray Dalio?
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

02.11.25 02:14 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co. | finanzen.net

Welche Rohstoffe haben im Oktober Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.884,00 USD 17,91 USD 0,62%
News
Baumwolle
0,66 USD USD 0,64%
News
Bleipreis
2.000,00 USD 14,00 USD 0,70%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,61 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,44%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
92,16 EUR -0,26 EUR -0,28%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
4,12 USD 0,17 USD 4,25%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.002,26 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
2,90 USD 0,07 USD 2,39%
News
Heizölpreis
64,19 USD -0,79 USD -1,22%
News
Holzpreis
539,50 USD -3,50 USD -0,64%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,92 USD USD 0,01%
News
Kakaopreis
4.424,00 GBP 74,00 GBP 1,70%
News
Kohlepreis
92,90 USD -0,25 USD -0,27%
News
Kupferpreis
10.901,50 USD -47,50 USD -0,43%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,37 USD 0,01 USD 0,56%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,81 USD 0,01 USD 0,65%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,81 USD 0,01 USD 0,65%
News
Maispreis
4,31 USD 0,01 USD 0,17%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,38 USD -0,09 USD -2,56%
News
Milchpreis
16,92 USD 0,01 USD 0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
527,89 USD 0,34 USD 0,06%
News
Nickelpreis
15.055,00 USD 30,00 USD 0,20%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
65,07 USD 0,35 USD 0,54%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
60,98 USD 0,41 USD 0,68%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,69 USD -0,04 USD -2,31%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.440,50 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.185,00 MYR -32,00 MYR -0,76%
News
Platinpreis
1.572,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
481,00 EUR 2,50 EUR 0,52%
News
Reispreis
10,27 USD 0,03 USD 0,29%
News
Silberpreis
48,68 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
321,40 USD 5,80 USD 1,84%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,49 USD -0,01 USD -2,07%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,00 USD 0,09 USD 0,80%
News
Super Benzin
1,67 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
193,00 EUR 1,75 EUR 0,92%
News
Zinkpreis
3.170,00 USD 30,50 USD 0,97%
News
Zinnpreis
36.300,00 USD 295,00 USD 0,82%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD 1,05%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Oktober 2025.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.10.2025 und dem 31.10.2025. Stand ist der 31.10.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -24,78 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -17,35 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -12,50 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Reispreis

Reispreis: -8,30 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -6,69 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 27: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -5,76 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 24: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Maispreis

Maispreis: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 6,61 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 6,68 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 8,19 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 3: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 15,34 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 17,82 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 1: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 21,65 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis