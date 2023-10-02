Rohstoffe im September 2023: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den September 2023 finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2023 und dem 30.09.2023. Stand ist der 30.09.2023.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -14,93 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 31: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -9,54 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -9,09 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 29: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -8,27 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -6,65 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -6,47 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -5,97 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 25: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -5,81 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -5,56 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -5,43 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -4,70 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Reispreis
Reispreis: -4,56 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -4,19 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -3,97 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -3,61 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -3,33 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 14: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,22 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,37 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 2,37 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: 3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 3,69 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 5,78 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 6,11 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 6,44 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 7,34 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 7,55 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 7,67 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 7,89 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
