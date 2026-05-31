Inditex Aktie
Marktkap. 164,17 Mrd. EURKGV 27,55 Div. Rendite 2,58%
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 55 Euro belassen. Georgina Johanan bezeichnete das erste Geschäftsquartal des Modeherstellers in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch als sehr beruhigend, gerade weil es zuvor etwas Unruhe gegeben habe./rob/ajx/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2026 / 07:17 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.06.2026 / 07:17 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
55,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
55,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,04%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
54,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,62%
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Johanan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
59,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|11:06
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|10:06
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:01
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:41
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:36
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:06
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|10:06
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:01
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:41
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:36
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:06
|Inditex Buy
|UBS AG
|10:06
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:01
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:41
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:36
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.07.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.07.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.05.26
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.03.26
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.26
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.01.26
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.25
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG