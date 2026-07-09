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11,34 EUR +0,06 EUR +0,53 %
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JP Morgan Chase & Co.

thyssenkrupp Neutral

08:01 Uhr
thyssenkrupp Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
thyssenkrupp AG
11,34 EUR 0,06 EUR 0,53%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Thyssenkrupp von 11,80 auf 12,80 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Dominic O'Kane wird optimistisch für die europäische Stahlbranche. Die Protektionsmaßnahmen der Politik zeigten Wirkung, schrieb er am Donnerstag. Neben Salzgitter macht er bei Voestalpine-Aktien eine Kehrtwende und empfiehlt sie nun nach bislang skeptischer Einschätzung. O'Kane geht im zweiten Halbjahr von steigenden Stahlpreisen in Europa aus. Die Gewinnentwicklung der Unternehmen werde Fahrt aufnehmen. In der Berichtssaison zum zweiten Quartal rechnet er derweil noch nicht mit positiven Überraschungen./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.07.2026 / 19:25 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.07.2026 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: thyssenkrupp AG

Zusammenfassung: thyssenkrupp Neutral

Unternehmen:
thyssenkrupp AG		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
12,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
11,31 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,12%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
11,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,87%
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,33 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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