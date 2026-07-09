thyssenkrupp Aktie
Marktkap. 7,16 Mrd. EURKGV 15,63 Div. Rendite 1,28%
WKN 750000
ISIN DE0007500001
Symbol TYEKF
thyssenkrupp Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Thyssenkrupp von 11,80 auf 12,80 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Dominic O'Kane wird optimistisch für die europäische Stahlbranche. Die Protektionsmaßnahmen der Politik zeigten Wirkung, schrieb er am Donnerstag. Neben Salzgitter macht er bei Voestalpine-Aktien eine Kehrtwende und empfiehlt sie nun nach bislang skeptischer Einschätzung. O'Kane geht im zweiten Halbjahr von steigenden Stahlpreisen in Europa aus. Die Gewinnentwicklung der Unternehmen werde Fahrt aufnehmen. In der Berichtssaison zum zweiten Quartal rechnet er derweil noch nicht mit positiven Überraschungen./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.07.2026 / 19:25 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.07.2026 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: thyssenkrupp AG
Zusammenfassung: thyssenkrupp Neutral
|Unternehmen:
thyssenkrupp AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
12,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
11,31 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,12%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
11,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,87%
|
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG
|08:01
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.06.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:01
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.06.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.06.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.