thyssenkrupp Aktie
Marktkap. 6,28 Mrd. EURKGV 15,63 Div. Rendite 1,28%
WKN 750000
ISIN DE0007500001
Symbol TYEKF
thyssenkrupp Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Thyssenkrupp auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 14,50 Euro belassen. Beim Industriekonzern müsse man nach vorn schauen, nicht zurück, schrieb Bastian Synagowitz in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Eine Pause in den Verhandlungen mit Jindal Steel über den Verkauf des Stahlgeschäfts sei keine große Überraschung nach entsprechenden Medienberichten in der jüngsten Zeit./rob/bek/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2026 / 08:09 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: thyssenkrupp AG
Zusammenfassung: thyssenkrupp Buy
|Unternehmen:
thyssenkrupp AG
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
14,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
10,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40,78%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
10,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,42%
|
Analyst Name:
Bastian Synagowitz
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,65 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG
|13:51
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:21
|thyssenkrupp Buy
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|30.04.26
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|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|thyssenkrupp Neutral
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|13:51
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:21
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:51
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:21
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.12.25
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.