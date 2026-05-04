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Deutsche Bank AG

thyssenkrupp Buy

13:51 Uhr
thyssenkrupp Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
thyssenkrupp AG
10,48 EUR 0,65 EUR 6,56%
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FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Thyssenkrupp auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 14,50 Euro belassen. Beim Industriekonzern müsse man nach vorn schauen, nicht zurück, schrieb Bastian Synagowitz in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Eine Pause in den Verhandlungen mit Jindal Steel über den Verkauf des Stahlgeschäfts sei keine große Überraschung nach entsprechenden Medienberichten in der jüngsten Zeit./rob/bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2026 / 08:09 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: thyssenkrupp AG

Zusammenfassung: thyssenkrupp Buy

Unternehmen:
thyssenkrupp AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
14,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
10,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
40,78%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
10,48 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,42%
Analyst Name:
Bastian Synagowitz 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,65 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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EQS Group EQS-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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