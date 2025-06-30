Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 12,81 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 107 dänischen Kronen belassen. Mit dem Auftragseingang im zweiten Quartal dürfte der Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen die Konsensschätzung deutlich verfehlen, prognostizierte Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./rob/bek/mf
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.07.2025 / 06:35 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.07.2025 / 06:35 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
107,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
12,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
147,75 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|05.06.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.06.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|23.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.06.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.06.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|23.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.06.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.06.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|22.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.12.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.11.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.05.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.