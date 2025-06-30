JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

11:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 107 dänischen Kronen belassen. Mit dem Auftragseingang im zweiten Quartal dürfte der Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen die Konsensschätzung deutlich verfehlen, prognostizierte Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./rob/bek/mf

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.07.2025 / 06:35 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.07.2025 / 06:35 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com