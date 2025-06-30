DAX 23.835 -0,3%ESt50 5.287 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto 13,40 -1,5%Dow 44.095 +0,6%Nas 20.370 +0,5%Bitcoin 90.508 -0,4%Euro 1,1814 +0,3%Öl 66,75 +0,2%Gold 3.342 +1,2%
12,92 EUR +0,15 EUR +1,17 %
STU
11,94 CHF -1,30 CHF -9,81 %
BRX
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

11:01 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 107 dänischen Kronen belassen. Mit dem Auftragseingang im zweiten Quartal dürfte der Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen die Konsensschätzung deutlich verfehlen, prognostizierte Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./rob/bek/mf

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.07.2025 / 06:35 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.07.2025 / 06:35 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com

