Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Marktkap. 14,23 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

09:36 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
15,31 EUR 1,23 EUR 8,74%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach einem 527-Megawatt-Auftrag nebst Servicevertrag aus den USA mit einem Kursziel von 128 dänischen Kronen auf "Outperform" belassen. Dies dürfte gut ankommen, nachdem es bisher nahezu keine US-Auftragsaktivität gegeben habe, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody am Freitag. Es dürfte nur der Auftakt eines "starken Booms" sein, da sich die Entwickler von Windkraftprojekten sputen müssten, um sich innerhalb der kommenden zwölf Monate noch Steuer- beziehungsweise Kreditvorteile zu sichern./rob/ag/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2025 / 02:34 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2025 / 02:34 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
128,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform
15,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody
-		 Ø Kursziel:
153,13 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

09:36 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08:01 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.07.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.07.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.07.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

dpa-afx Aktien von SMA Solar und Nordex profitieren: USA lockern Förderkürzungen
finanzen.net So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie ein
finanzen.net So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie ein
dpa-afx Aktien von Nordex, RWE & Co. legen zu: Equinor darf in USA weiterbauen
TraderFox Stocks in Action: Bechtle, Vestas, CTS Eventim, E.ON und Bilfinger.
dpa-afx Vestas Wind-Aktie hebt ab: RBC belässt Vestas auf 'Outperform'
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
TraderFox TOP-5-Kursziele der Analysten am 06.05.25
Zacks Why Fast-paced Mover Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Analysis: Q4 Recap
Benzinga Earnings Breakdown: Vestas Wind Systems Q4
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Report: Q4 Overview
