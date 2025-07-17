Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 14,23 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach einem 527-Megawatt-Auftrag nebst Servicevertrag aus den USA mit einem Kursziel von 128 dänischen Kronen auf "Outperform" belassen. Dies dürfte gut ankommen, nachdem es bisher nahezu keine US-Auftragsaktivität gegeben habe, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody am Freitag. Es dürfte nur der Auftakt eines "starken Booms" sein, da sich die Entwickler von Windkraftprojekten sputen müssten, um sich innerhalb der kommenden zwölf Monate noch Steuer- beziehungsweise Kreditvorteile zu sichern./rob/ag/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2025 / 02:34 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2025 / 02:34 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
128,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
15,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
153,13 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
