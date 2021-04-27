  • Suche
Vodafone Group Aktie WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

1,64EUR
Â±0,00EUR
Â±0,00%
11:49:04
STU
1,41GBP
Â±0,00GBP
-0,19%
11:45:45
LSE
07.05.2021

Vodafone Group buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 237 auf 230 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Robert Grindle verwies in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie darauf, dass derzeit 45 Prozent der Marktkapitalisierung auf die vom Konzern an die Börse gebrachten Unternehmen entfielen, vor allem Vantage Towers und Vodacom./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2021 / 06:37 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,30 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,41 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
62,82%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,41 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
63,26%
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,81 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

11:26 Uhr Vodafone Group buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.04.21 Vodafone Group overweight Barclays Capital
08.04.21 Vodafone Group buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.03.21 Vodafone Group buy UBS AG
19.03.21 Vodafone Group overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Optimistische Note
Vantage Towers-Aktie zieht an: Analysten sprechen Kaufempfehlungen aus
Die Vantage Towers-Aktie kann am Dienstag zulegen. Mehrere Analysten starteten ihre Bewertung für die Papiere der Sendemasten-Tochter von Vodafone mit einer optimistischen Note.
03.05.21
Vodafone using Google's cloud and AI to retain customers (BBC)
03.05.21
Google Cloud and Vodafone partner on data analytics (VentureBeat)
03.05.21
Nucleus und Dynamo: Vodafone speichert riesige Datenmengen in Google Cloud (Golem.de)
02.05.21
Vodafone joins forces with Google Cloud for data analytics push  (Financial Times)
30.04.21
April 2021: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Vodafone Group-Aktie (finanzen.net)
29.04.21
TV-Kabelnetz: Vodafone will mit Deep Fiber koaxiale Abschnitte kürzen (Golem.de)
27.04.21
Bundesnetzagentur: Vodafone hätte schlechtere Breitbandmessung erwartet (Golem.de)
27.04.21
Britische 5G-Auktion bringt 1,38 Mrd Pfund Sterling ein (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+28,41%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,41%
Ø Kursziel: 1,81
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,41%
Ø Kursziel: 1,81
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

