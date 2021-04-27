FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 237 auf 230 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Robert Grindle verwies in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie darauf, dass derzeit 45 Prozent der Marktkapitalisierung auf die vom Konzern an die Börse gebrachten Unternehmen entfielen, vor allem Vantage Towers und Vodacom./ajx/ag