Vodafone Group Aktie WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

1,49EUR
-0,07EUR
-4,18%
16:52:02
STU
1,26GBP
-0,06GBP
-4,38%
16:50:29
LSE
24.06.2021 15:56

Vodafone Group buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Pence belassen. Analyst Robert Grindle verwies in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie auf "sonnigere Wachstumsaussichten" des Telekomkonzerns./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.06.2021 / 06:40 / GMT

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,30 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,26 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
82,02%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,26 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
82,68%
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,78 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

15:56 Uhr Vodafone Group buy Deutsche Bank AG
21.06.21 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
18.06.21 Vodafone Group buy UBS AG
18.06.21 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.06.21 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Dow Jones letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt in Rot -- SEC verschiebt Entscheidung zu Bitcoin-ETFs -- Vonovia startet Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen -- LEONI, Shop Apotheke, Brenntag, TUI im Fokus (finanzen.net)
RSS Feed
Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+41,38%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,38%
Ø Kursziel: 1,78
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Barclays Capital
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,38%
Ø Kursziel: 1,78
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

