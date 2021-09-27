  • Suche
+++ Einladung: Wie kann ich richtig in Megatrends investieren? - Jetzt kostenfrei zum Online-Event am 03.10. anmelden +++

Vodafone Group Aktie

1,36EUR
±0,00EUR
+0,07%
11:38:16
XETRA
1,15GBP
±0,00GBP
-0,22%
11:54:37
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

30.09.2021 11:26

Vodafone Group Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Pence belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie nach einer Investorenveranstaltung./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.09.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.09.2021 / 05:52 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,30 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,15 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
99,48%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,15 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
100,80%
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,72 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+50,43%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +50,43%
Ø Kursziel: 1,72
Anzahl:
Buy: 11
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 £
Morgan Stanley
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +50,43%
Ø Kursziel: 1,72
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

