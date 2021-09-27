|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,30 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,15 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
99,48%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,15 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
100,80%
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,72 £
|16.06.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.03.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.11.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
