Vodafone Group Aktie

1,56EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,38%
16:17:00
XETRA
1,30GBP
-0,01GBP
-0,90%
16:36:51
CHX

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

27.05.2022 10:46

Vodafone Group Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach einem Treffen mit dem Finanzchef auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 225 Pence belassen. Dieser sei nicht besorgt gewesen mit Blick auf steigende Kosten für die Netzausrüstung oder den starken US-Dollar, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die entsprechenden Verträge mit Zulieferern liefen über mehrere Jahre und die Briten profitierten von ihrer Größe./bek/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.05.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.05.2022 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,25 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,55 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
44,97%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,30 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
72,73%
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,60 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

