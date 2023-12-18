DAX 16.684 +0,2%ESt50 4.528 +0,2%MSCI World 3.131 +0,2%Dow 37.306 +0,0%Nas 14.905 +0,6%Bitcoin 39.348 +0,8%Euro 1,0942 +0,2%Öl 77,67 -0,5%Gold 2.026 +0,0%
Vodafone Group Aktie

Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

09:56 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Vodafone Group PLC
Vodafone Group PLC
0,78 EUR 0,00 EUR -0,58%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Das Übernahmeangebot von Illiad für das Italien-Geschäft von Vodafone wertetet Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie als Geschenk. Die Offerte liege über seinen Erwartungen./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.12.2023 / 06:48 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: dedek / Shutterstock.com

