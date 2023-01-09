Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 115 auf 120 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Angesicht der seit Jahresanfang fallenden Energiepreise habe er seine Schätzungen für einige europäische Telekomunternehmen überarbeitet - insbesondere für jene, die sich nur in einem geringen Ausmaß abgesichert hätten, schrieb Analyst Mathieu Robilliard in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Gegenwind durch die Energiepreise werde das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) weniger negativ beeinflussen als bisher angenommen. Er bevorzugt weiterhin Unternehmen mit gesunden Marktstrukturen und/oder mit klaren Wachstumstreibern, insbesondere die Deutsche Telekom und KPN./ck/ngu
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2023 / 23:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2023 / 05:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
1,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
0,91 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Mathieu Robilliard
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,20 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|13:26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.01.23
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.01.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.12.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.12.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.12.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.12.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|30.11.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|06.12.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.11.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.01.23
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.01.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.12.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.12.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.