Vodafone Group Aktie

1,04 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,56 %
WKNA1XA83 SymbolVODPF
XETRA
0,91 GBP +0,01 GBP +1,19 %
WKNA1XA83 SymbolVODPF
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

13:26 - Barclays Capital
Vodafone Group Equal Weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 115 auf 120 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Angesicht der seit Jahresanfang fallenden Energiepreise habe er seine Schätzungen für einige europäische Telekomunternehmen überarbeitet - insbesondere für jene, die sich nur in einem geringen Ausmaß abgesichert hätten, schrieb Analyst Mathieu Robilliard in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Gegenwind durch die Energiepreise werde das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) weniger negativ beeinflussen als bisher angenommen. Er bevorzugt weiterhin Unternehmen mit gesunden Marktstrukturen und/oder mit klaren Wachstumstreibern, insbesondere die Deutsche Telekom und KPN./ck/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2023 / 23:09 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2023 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
1,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
0,91 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Mathieu Robilliard 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,20 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:26 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.01.23 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.01.23 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
14.12.22 Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.12.22 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

