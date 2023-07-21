DAX 16.152 -0,2%ESt50 4.370 -0,5%TDax 3.227 +0,0%Dow 35.382 +0,4%Nas 14.064 +0,2%Bitcoin 26.275 -2,8%Euro 1,1080 -0,5%Öl 82,11 +1,5%Gold 1.959 -0,1%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,88 EUR +0,02 EUR +2,61 %
STU
0,76 GBP +0,03 GBP +3,42 %
CHX
Marktkap.22,98 Mrd. EUR KGV8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

14:46 Uhr
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,88 EUR 0,02 EUR 2,61%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Vodafone nach Quartalszahlen auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 115 Pence belassen. Der Telekomkonzern habe bei den Dienstleistungserlösen besser als erwartet abgeschnitten, aber mit den wichtigsten Kennziffern enttäuscht, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Am Ausblick habe sich nichts geändert./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2023 / 06:36 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2023 / 06:36 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,15 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
0,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
0,76 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,04 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

