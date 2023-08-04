DAX 15.935 -0,1%ESt50 4.340 +0,2%TDax 3.174 -0,2%Dow 35.066 +0,0%Nas 13.909 -0,4%Bitcoin 26.368 -0,1%Euro 1,1001 -0,2%Öl 85,68 -0,6%Gold 1.940 -0,2%
Vodafone Group Aktie

Marktkap. 23,09 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

13:26 Uhr
Vodafone Group PLC
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 115 auf 100 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Der mit dem Mobilfunkkonzern 1&1 geschlossene Vertrag, durch den Telefonica Deutschland als nationaler Roaming-Partner ersetzt wird, erhöhe das Wettbewerbsrisiko, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.08.2023 / 16:50 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.08.2023 / 04:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
0,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
0,73 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,04 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

