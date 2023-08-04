Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 115 auf 100 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Der mit dem Mobilfunkkonzern 1&1 geschlossene Vertrag, durch den Telefonica Deutschland als nationaler Roaming-Partner ersetzt wird, erhöhe das Wettbewerbsrisiko, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.08.2023 / 16:50 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.08.2023 / 04:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
0,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
0,73 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,04 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
