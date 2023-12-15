Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Vodafone angesichts der geplanten Zusammenlegung des italienischen Netzes von Iliad mit dem italienischen Netz von Vodafone auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 92 Pence belassen. Eine Transaktion würde wohl eine genauere Beobachtung der Kartellwächter auf den Plan rufen, andererseits aber die Branche voranbringen, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Für alle Akteure wäre ein Deal positiv./ajx/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.12.2023 / 08:29 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.12.2023 / 08:29 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday/ shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Vodafone
|SW11TD
|20.09.2024
|0,80
|0,64
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
0,92 £
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
0,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
0,68 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,07 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|14:26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.12.23
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.12.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.12.23
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.12.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.11.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|15.11.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.11.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.23
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.12.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.11.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.12.23
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.12.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.11.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.11.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital