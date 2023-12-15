DAX 16.680 -0,4%ESt50 4.530 -0,4%MSCI World 3.126 -0,1%Dow 37.305 +0,2%Nas 14.814 +0,4%Bitcoin 37.693 -0,8%Euro 1,0926 +0,3%Öl 78,48 +2,0%Gold 2.025 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Uniper UNSE01 TUI TUAG50 NVIDIA 918422 Allianz 840400 Neotech Metals A3EXTU Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach ifo-Index: Wall Street vorbörslich im Plus -- DAX leichter -- thyssenkrupp nucera kräftig gewachsen -- Ceconomy in den roten Zahlen -- Energiekontor, Delivery Hero, Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
thyssenkrupp nucera-Aktie springt an: thyssenkrupp nucera kräftig gewachsen - Anlaufkosten für Wasserelektrolyse belasten 2023/24
NASDAQ-Titel BioNTech-Aktie vorbörslich tiefer: BioNTech will bei Impfstoffproduktion auf Qualität setzen - Baerbock besucht künftige Werk in Ruanda
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Volatilität: Risiko als Anlagechance - Erfahren Sie mehr zu Mini Futures oder Faktor-Optionsscheinen auf den US Volatilitätsindex VIX® von Vontobel. -w-

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
0,80 EUR +0,03 EUR +4,51 %
STU
0,68 GBP +0,03 GBP +5,21 %
LSE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 20,36 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

14:26 Uhr
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,80 EUR 0,03 EUR 4,51%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Vodafone angesichts der geplanten Zusammenlegung des italienischen Netzes von Iliad mit dem italienischen Netz von Vodafone auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 92 Pence belassen. Eine Transaktion würde wohl eine genauere Beobachtung der Kartellwächter auf den Plan rufen, andererseits aber die Branche voranbringen, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Für alle Akteure wäre ein Deal positiv./ajx/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.12.2023 / 08:29 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.12.2023 / 08:29 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday/ shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
0,92 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
0,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
0,68 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,07 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

14:26 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
12.12.23 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.12.23 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
04.12.23 Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.12.23 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC