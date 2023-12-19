DAX 16.730 -0,1%ESt50 4.529 -0,1%MSCI World 3.153 +0,7%Dow 37.558 +0,7%Nas 15.003 +0,7%Bitcoin 39.073 +1,5%Euro 1,0953 -0,3%Öl 80,20 +1,2%Gold 2.037 -0,2%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,79 EUR ±0,00 EUR +0,57 %
STU
0,68 GBP +0,01 GBP +2,19 %
BTE
Marktkap. 21,02 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 92 Pence belassen. Der Telekomkonzern habe Übernahme- und Verkaufsbestrebungen in Großbritannien und Spanien angekündigt und zudem betont, dass Italien der nächste Schwerpunkt sei, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die jüngsten Vereinbarungen hätten nun die Frage aufgeworfen, wie Vodafone die zentralen Kosten verbuche und ob die aktuelle Struktur nachhaltig sei. Ihm zufolge wirft der Ansatz von Vodafone mehr Fragen auf, als er Antworten gibt, und sorgt für Unsicherheit./ck/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2023 / 23:05 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.12.2023 / 05:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

