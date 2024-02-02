DAX 16.941 +0,1%ESt50 4.663 +0,2%MSCI World 3.248 +0,7%Dow 38.654 +0,4%Nas 15.629 +1,7%Bitcoin 40.087 +1,5%Euro 1,0753 -0,3%Öl 77,23 -0,6%Gold 2.024 -0,7%
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Delivery Hero A2E4K4 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747 NEL ASA A0B733 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000 Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 Apple 865985 BASF BASF11
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,81 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,31 %
STU
0,68 GBP -0,01 GBP -0,87 %
BTE
Marktkap. 21,74 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

12:26 Uhr
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Vodafone Group PLC
0,81 EUR 0,00 EUR -0,31%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen für das dritte Geschäftsquartal auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Pence belassen. Der Mobilfunker habe die Erwartungen insgesamt erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Eine Aktualisierung der Strategie habe es nicht gegeben./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 07:27 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 07:28 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
0,85 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
0,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
0,68 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,01 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

