|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,18 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
39,90%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,16 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,95%
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,69 £
|12:31 Uhr
