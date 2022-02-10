  • Suche
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,41EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,43%
13:23:12
XETRA
1,16GBP
-0,04GBP
-3,37%
13:39:09
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

09.03.2022 12:31

Vodafone Group Overweight (Barclays Capital)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Investitionen in die Infrastruktur und die vergleichsweise schwachen Aussichten machten aktuell Übernahmen und Fusionen im Telekommunikationssektor notwendig, um Unternehmen mit größerer Branchengröße und höheren Renditen zu schaffen, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Auch Vodafone könnte bei der Konsolidierung der Branche früher als erwartet eine Rolle spielen./tav/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2022 / 20:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.03.2022 / 05:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,65 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,18 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
39,90%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,16 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,95%
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,69 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

