LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Investitionen in die Infrastruktur und die vergleichsweise schwachen Aussichten machten aktuell Übernahmen und Fusionen im Telekommunikationssektor notwendig, um Unternehmen mit größerer Branchengröße und höheren Renditen zu schaffen, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Auch Vodafone könnte bei der Konsolidierung der Branche früher als erwartet eine Rolle spielen./tav/ngu