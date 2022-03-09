Börse in Moskau für bestimmte Transaktionen geöffnet. SAP-Finanzvorstand verlässt Unternehmen 2023. S&T trotz Russland-Einbußen optimistisch für 2022. VW geht strategische Batteriepartnerschaft in China ein - Werke in Nordostchina stehen coronabedingt still. Free Now kooperiert mit Sixt. Erster Tag von Daimler Truck und Hannover Rück im deutschen Börsenbarometer.