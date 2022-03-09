|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,28 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28,81%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,29 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,69 £
