  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
++ Klimaschutz trifft Investment! Die Reduzierung von CO2 ist ein Thema höchster Dringlichkeit. Darauf können auch Anleger:innen setzen! ++-w-

Vodafone Group Aktie

1,55EUR
+0,02EUR
+1,31%
12:05:08
XETRA
1,29GBP
+0,02GBP
+1,42%
12:21:14
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
21.03.2022 11:01

Vodafone Group Overweight (Barclays Capital)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Die Vodafone-Funkturmtochter Vantage Towers ziehe das Interesse von Infrastruktur-Fonds auf sich, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Dieses komme zu einer Zeit, in der die langfristige Zukunft in der Funkturm-Branche Formen annimmt. Dies bringe auf allen Seiten Chancen mit sich./tih/eas

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Vodafone
Long
 SD1D0M 4,92
0,32
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
Long
 SH30QL 10,00
0,16
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD1D0M, SH30QL. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.03.2022 / 08:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.03.2022 / 08:27 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,65 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,28 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,81%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,29 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,97%
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,69 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

11:01 Uhr Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
09.03.22 Vodafone Group Outperform Bernstein Research
09.03.22 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
10.02.22 Vodafone Group Outperform Bernstein Research
08.02.22 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX dreht ins Plus -- Chinas Börsen tiefer -- Saudi Aramco hat Gewinn 2021 mehr als verdoppelt -- Porsche SE stockt Dividende deutlich auf -- Tesla, Salzgitter im Fokus
Börse in Moskau für bestimmte Transaktionen geöffnet. SAP-Finanzvorstand verlässt Unternehmen 2023. S&T trotz Russland-Einbußen optimistisch für 2022. VW geht strategische Batteriepartnerschaft in China ein - Werke in Nordostchina stehen coronabedingt still. Free Now kooperiert mit Sixt. Erster Tag von Daimler Truck und Hannover Rück im deutschen Börsenbarometer.
06:19 Uhr
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
05:59 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Zu langsames Internet: Messungen belegen Defizite im heimischen Netz (dpa-afx)
05:24 Uhr
Viel zu langsam: Messungen belegen Defizite im heimischen Internet (dpa-afx)
20.03.22
Netzbetreiber kommen bei schnellem Handynetz voran - noch Lücken (dpa-afx)
19.03.22
Vodafone gewinnt Werbe-Duell gegen die Telekom (DWDL)
18.03.22
Vantage Towers-Aktie springt auf neues Rekordhoch nach Bericht über Investoreninteresse (finanzen.net)
18.03.22
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Vantage Towers auf Höchststand - Bericht über Investoren-Gebot (dpa-afx)
18.03.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Aktien weiter abwärts - Anleihen gesucht (Dow Jones)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX dreht ins Plus -- Chinas Börsen tiefer -- Saudi Aramco hat Gewinn 2021 mehr als verdoppelt -- Porsche SE stockt Dividende deutlich auf -- Tesla, Salzgitter im Fokus
Börse in Moskau für bestimmte Transaktionen geöffnet. SAP-Finanzvorstand verlässt Unternehmen 2023. S&T trotz Russland-Einbußen optimistisch für 2022. VW geht strategische Batteriepartnerschaft in China ein - Werke in Nordostchina stehen coronabedingt still. Free Now kooperiert mit Sixt. Erster Tag von Daimler Truck und Hannover Rück im deutschen Börsenbarometer.
06:19 Uhr
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
05:59 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Zu langsames Internet: Messungen belegen Defizite im heimischen Netz (dpa-afx)
05:24 Uhr
Viel zu langsam: Messungen belegen Defizite im heimischen Internet (dpa-afx)
20.03.22
Netzbetreiber kommen bei schnellem Handynetz voran - noch Lücken (dpa-afx)
19.03.22
Vodafone gewinnt Werbe-Duell gegen die Telekom (DWDL)
18.03.22
Vantage Towers-Aktie springt auf neues Rekordhoch nach Bericht über Investoreninteresse (finanzen.net)
18.03.22
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Vantage Towers auf Höchststand - Bericht über Investoren-Gebot (dpa-afx)
18.03.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Aktien weiter abwärts - Anleihen gesucht (Dow Jones)
09.03.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
16.11.21
Vodafone hält die Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
18.05.21
Vodafone schüttet eine konstante Dividende aus (MyDividends)
09.03.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
16.11.21
Vodafone hält die Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
18.05.21
Vodafone schüttet eine konstante Dividende aus (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC News
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+30,72%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +30,72%
Ø Kursziel: 1,69
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +30,72%
Ø Kursziel: 1,69
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:25 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
11:15 Uhr Salzgitter Buy
10:46 Uhr Salzgitter Neutral
10:33 Uhr Eni Outperform
10:32 Uhr RWE Outperform
10:13 Uhr Vonovia Overweight
10:10 Uhr Vodafone Group Overweight
10:09 Uhr SAP Overweight
10:08 Uhr Vantage Towers Overweight
09:55 Uhr RTL Buy
09:52 Uhr Rheinmetall Buy
09:44 Uhr Kering Hold
09:44 Uhr HUGO BOSS Hold
09:44 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
09:39 Uhr HAMBORNER REIT Buy
09:38 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
09:35 Uhr CTS Eventim Buy
09:34 Uhr S&T Buy
09:32 Uhr Rheinmetall Overweight
09:12 Uhr Tesla Buy
09:08 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Underperform
09:03 Uhr Alstom Buy
09:02 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Hold
09:02 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
09:02 Uhr Vonovia Buy
08:48 Uhr JOST Werke Buy
08:28 Uhr BMW Buy
08:27 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Buy
08:25 Uhr Salzgitter Buy
08:21 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
08:19 Uhr Eni Overweight
08:16 Uhr S&T Buy
08:02 Uhr Zur Rose Buy
07:55 Uhr CompuGroup Medical Buy
07:52 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
07:40 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
07:40 Uhr BBVA Buy
07:40 Uhr UniCredit Buy
07:37 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
07:33 Uhr Santander Buy
07:30 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
07:30 Uhr Alstom Overweight
18.03.22 FedEx Outperform
18.03.22 Eni Buy
18.03.22 Vonovia Outperform
18.03.22 United Internet Kaufen
18.03.22 Eni Outperform
18.03.22 BMW Neutral
18.03.22 Reckitt Benckiser Buy
18.03.22 HSBC Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 11 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 11 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 11 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Regierung woll die meisten Corona-Beschränkungen auslaufen lassen. Befürworten Sie diese Lockerungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen