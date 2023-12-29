Öl, Goldpreis & Co: Rohstoffe 2023 - die Gewinner und Verlierer im vergangenen Jahr
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Jahr stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.01.2023 und dem 31.12.2023. Stand ist der 31.12.2023.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -46,51 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -44,20 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 29: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -38,74 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Maispreis
Maispreis: -30,63 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -27,97 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -25,10 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -25,00 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 24: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -24,75 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -22,73 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -19,41 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 21: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -14,94 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 20: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -12,99 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -12,69 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -11,14 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -10,28 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -8,42 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -7,59 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Reispreis
Reispreis: -4,27 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 5,72 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 7,21 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 12,26 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 12,57 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 13,05 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 20,65 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 55,34 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
