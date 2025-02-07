DAX21.787 -0,5%ESt505.325 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto14,65 +1,0%Dow44.303 -1,0%Nas19.523 -1,4%Bitcoin93.673 +0,2%Euro1,0330 ±0,0%Öl74,69 +0,6%Gold2.861 ±0,0%
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 6 Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 6
KW 6: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche KW 6: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 6

08.02.25 03:29 Uhr
Rohstoff-Check KW 6: So entwickelten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.632,84 USD 6,04 USD 0,23%
News
Baumwolle
0,66 USD -0,00 USD -0,42%
News
Bleipreis
1.980,00 USD 9,65 USD 0,49%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,68 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
110,27 EUR 0,77 EUR 0,70%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,31 USD -0,07 USD -1,92%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.861,28 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,50 USD -0,14 USD -3,84%
News
Heizölpreis
64,46 USD 1,06 USD 1,67%
News
Holzpreis
592,00 USD 6,50 USD 1,11%
News
Kaffeepreis
4,12 USD 0,09 USD 2,16%
News
Kakaopreis
8.012,00 GBP -286,00 GBP -3,45%
News
Kohlepreis
104,75 USD -1,50 USD -1,41%
News
Kupferpreis
9.288,00 USD 123,30 USD 1,35%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,01 USD -0,00 USD -0,05%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,87 USD 0,01 USD 0,66%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,87 USD 0,01 USD 0,66%
News
Maispreis
4,88 USD -0,08 USD -1,61%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,65 USD -0,01 USD -0,21%
News
Milchpreis
20,11 USD -0,21 USD -1,03%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
650,74 USD 6,34 USD 0,98%
News
Nickelpreis
15.562,50 USD 41,00 USD 0,26%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
74,69 USD 0,42 USD 0,57%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
71,07 USD 0,53 USD 0,75%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,23 USD -0,15 USD -3,33%
News
Palladiumpreis
964,00 USD -15,00 USD -1,53%
News
Palmölpreis
4.781,00 MYR 103,00 MYR 2,20%
News
Platinpreis
972,00 USD -18,50 USD -1,87%
News
Rapspreis
515,75 EUR -7,00 EUR -1,34%
News
Reispreis
13,73 USD 0,06 USD 0,40%
News
Silberpreis
31,83 USD -0,42 USD -1,30%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
301,10 USD -5,40 USD -1,76%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,46 USD 0,01 USD 1,30%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,49 USD -0,13 USD -1,25%
News
Super Benzin
1,75 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,23%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
234,50 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News
Zinkpreis
2.815,75 USD 46,10 USD 1,66%
News
Zinnpreis
31.108,50 USD 32,50 USD 0,10%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD -0,00 USD -1,13%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 6

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 02.02.2025 und dem 07.02.2025. Stand ist der 07.02.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -10,53 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -6,96 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 29: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 21: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 19: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 15: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 6,61 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 10,20 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis