Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 6
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 02.02.2025 und dem 07.02.2025. Stand ist der 07.02.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -10,53 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -6,96 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -3,99 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 29: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -3,51 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -3,13 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,56 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -2,44 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Reispreis
Reispreis: -1,37 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 21: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 19: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 15: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,04 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,15 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,19 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 2,59 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 3,26 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,57 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 4,02 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 6,61 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 10,20 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
