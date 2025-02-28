DAX22.551 ±0,0%ESt505.464 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto12,38 +0,5%Dow43.841 +1,4%Nas18.847 +1,6%Bitcoin82.619 -0,2%Euro1,0381 ±-0,0%Öl73,16 -1,0%Gold2.859 ±0,0%
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 9

02.03.25 03:21 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte in KW 9: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und andere wichtige Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 9

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 23.02.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -9,52 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -8,75 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Maispreis

Maispreis: -7,54 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,38 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -5,38 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -4,92 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -4,64 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -4,49 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Reispreis

Reispreis: -3,24 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 14: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,67 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,34 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

