Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 9
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 23.02.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -9,52 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -8,75 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 30: Maispreis
Maispreis: -7,54 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,38 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 28: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -5,38 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -5,00 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -4,92 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -4,64 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -4,49 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -3,41 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Reispreis
Reispreis: -3,24 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -3,03 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -2,98 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -2,55 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 14: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -2,01 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -1,77 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -1,67 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,42 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 0,70 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 2,34 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
