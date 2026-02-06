DAX24.721 +0,9%Est505.998 +1,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,1200 +9,5%Nas23.031 +2,2%Bitcoin58.646 ±0,0%Euro1,1809 ±0,0%Öl68,05 +1,1%Gold4.959 +3,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 Microsoft 870747 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Stellantis A2QL01 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F DroneShield A2DMAA Siemens 723610 RENK RENK73
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Amazon, PayPal, Rüstungsaktien, D-Wave, Super Micro, DroneShield, Bitcoin & Co., Novo Nordisk, Strategy, Reddit im Fokus
Top News
AMD-Aktie: Wells Fargo sieht AMD als Top-Pick im KI-Wettbewerb mit NVIDIA AMD-Aktie: Wells Fargo sieht AMD als Top-Pick im KI-Wettbewerb mit NVIDIA
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 6 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 6
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 6

08.02.26 02:17 Uhr
Gold, Öl, Silber & Co.: Tops und Flops am Rohstoffmarkt in KW 6 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.070,27 USD 38,34 USD 1,26%
News
Baumwolle
0,61 USD -0,01 USD -1,13%
News
Bleipreis
1.906,00 USD 2,00 USD 0,11%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,71 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,65%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
87,16 EUR 0,71 EUR 0,82%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,42 USD -0,09 USD -2,48%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.959,02 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,04 USD -0,08 USD -2,49%
News
Heizölpreis
63,67 USD 0,53 USD 0,84%
News
Holzpreis
585,50 USD -1,00 USD -0,17%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,97 USD -0,12 USD -3,84%
News
Kakaopreis
3.050,00 GBP -17,00 GBP -0,55%
News
Kohlepreis
102,85 USD 2,10 USD 2,08%
News
Kupferpreis
12.840,00 USD 18,00 USD 0,14%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,38 USD 0,03 USD 1,17%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,87 USD USD 0,09%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,87 USD USD 0,09%
News
Maispreis
4,31 USD -0,04 USD -0,98%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,68 USD 0,04 USD 1,03%
News
Milchpreis
15,37 USD -0,14 USD -0,90%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
555,51 USD 0,75 USD 0,13%
News
Nickelpreis
16.800,00 USD 120,00 USD 0,72%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
68,05 USD 0,73 USD 1,08%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
63,55 USD 0,26 USD 0,41%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,59 USD -0,01 USD -0,50%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.721,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.082,00 MYR -39,00 MYR -0,95%
News
Platinpreis
2.111,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
487,75 EUR 2,00 EUR 0,41%
News
Reispreis
11,21 USD -0,07 USD -0,58%
News
Silberpreis
77,77 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
303,40 USD 0,20 USD 0,07%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,55 USD USD -0,56%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,15 USD 0,03 USD 0,22%
News
Super Benzin
1,74 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,75%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
190,00 EUR -3,50 EUR -1,81%
News
Zinkpreis
3.290,00 USD 35,00 USD 1,08%
News
Zinnpreis
45.845,00 USD -855,00 USD -1,83%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD -1,12%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 6

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.02.2026 und dem 06.02.2026. Stand ist der 06.02.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -24,64 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -18,85 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -13,53 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -11,18 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -9,94 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -9,82 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -4,92 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,39 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 3: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 5,83 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 1: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 6,13 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis