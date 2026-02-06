Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 6
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.02.2026 und dem 06.02.2026. Stand ist der 06.02.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -24,64 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -18,85 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 30: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -13,53 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -11,18 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -9,94 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -9,82 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -4,92 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -4,10 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -3,23 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -2,73 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -2,67 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -1,67 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,59 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,15 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 1,55 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,63 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,69 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Reispreis
Reispreis: 1,72 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,72 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,78 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 3,70 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,39 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 3: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 4,57 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 5,83 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 1: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 6,13 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
