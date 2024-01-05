KW 1: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 31.12.2023 und dem 05.01.2024. Stand ist der 05.01.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -5,70 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -5,22 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -4,70 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -4,33 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,89 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 27: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -3,31 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -2,78 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 25: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -2,66 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -2,62 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -2,31 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -2,30 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Reispreis
Reispreis: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,99 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Maispreis
Maispreis: -1,70 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -0,97 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 9: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 8: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,23 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 9,06 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,16 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
