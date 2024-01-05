DAX16.594 -0,1%ESt504.464 -0,2%MSCIW3.121 +0,2%Dow37.466 +0,1%Nas14.524 +0,1%Bitcoin40.139 -0,4%Euro1,0942 ±-0,0%Öl78,90 +1,5%Gold2.046 ±0,0%
KW 1: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

06.01.24 03:18 Uhr
KW 1: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.268,75 USD -12,25 USD -0,54%
News
Baumwolle
0,80 USD -0,00 USD -0,10%
News
Bleipreis
2.023,75 USD 12,40 USD 0,62%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,70 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,24%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
108,73 EUR 1,60 EUR 1,49%
News
Eisenerzpreis
142,95 USD -1,21 USD -0,85%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,91 USD 0,06 USD 2,04%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.045,85 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,62 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Heizölpreis
69,21 USD 0,79 USD 1,16%
News
Holzpreis
551,50 USD 1,00 USD 0,18%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,82 USD -0,04 USD -2,04%
News
Kakaopreis
3.557,00 GBP 5,00 GBP 0,14%
News
Kohlepreis
116,00 USD 4,00 USD 3,57%
News
Kupferpreis
8.346,00 USD -21,65 USD -0,26%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,71 USD -0,00 USD -0,23%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,70 USD 0,01 USD 1,23%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,70 USD 0,01 USD 1,23%
News
Maispreis
4,62 USD -0,05 USD -1,07%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,23 USD -0,01 USD -0,61%
News
Milchpreis
15,12 USD -0,14 USD -0,92%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
629,23 USD 7,18 USD 1,15%
News
Nickelpreis
15.700,00 USD -312,50 USD -1,95%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
78,90 USD 1,16 USD 1,49%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
73,98 USD 1,58 USD 2,18%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,49 USD 0,12 USD 3,55%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.035,00 USD -1,00 USD -0,10%
News
Palmölpreis
3.690,00 MYR 6,00 MYR 0,16%
News
Platinpreis
966,00 USD 8,00 USD 0,84%
News
Rapspreis
422,25 EUR -8,25 EUR -1,92%
News
Reispreis
16,93 USD 0,02 USD 0,12%
News
Silberpreis
23,19 USD 0,16 USD 0,69%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
369,70 USD -11,70 USD -3,07%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,48 USD -0,00 USD -0,90%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,50 USD -0,14 USD -1,09%
News
Super Benzin
1,74 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,17%
News
Uranpreis
92,35 USD 0,30 USD 0,32%
News
Weizenpreis
221,00 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News
Zinkpreis
2.512,85 USD -3,39 USD -0,13%
News
Zinnpreis
24.175,00 USD -724,00 USD -2,91%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,21 USD -0,00 USD -0,19%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 1

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 31.12.2023 und dem 05.01.2024. Stand ist der 05.01.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -5,70 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -5,22 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -4,70 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -4,33 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,89 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 27: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -3,31 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 25: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,99 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 9: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 9,06 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,16 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

