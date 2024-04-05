KW 14: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 31.03.2024 und dem 05.04.2024. Stand ist der 05.04.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -7,00 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -6,07 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -5,49 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -4,35 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -2,82 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 27: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -2,16 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -1,77 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 22: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,76 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 19: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,49 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 1,37 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,08 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 14: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 12: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 4,17 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 4,25 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 4,29 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 4,60 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 5,42 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 5,90 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 6,09 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 6,71 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 9,23 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 11,64 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com