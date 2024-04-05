DAX18.175 -1,2%ESt505.015 -1,1%MSCIW3.402 +0,5%Dow38.904 +0,8%Nas16.249 +1,2%Bitcoin62.493 -0,2%Euro1,0837 ±-0,0%Öl90,86 -0,3%Gold2.329 ±0,0%
KW 14: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin-Wale: Viel Aktivität deutet auf erneuten Abverkauf des Krypto-Urgesteins hin
KW 14: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

06.04.24 03:50 Uhr
Rohstoff-Rallye: Gold, Öl und mehr - Wer sind die Gewinner und Verlierer? | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 14

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 31.03.2024 und dem 05.04.2024. Stand ist der 05.04.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -7,00 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -6,07 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -5,49 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 27: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 22: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 14: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 12: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 4,17 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 4,60 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 5,42 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 5,90 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 6,09 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 6,71 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 9,23 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 11,64 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

