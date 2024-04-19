DAX17.737 -0,6%ESt504.918 -0,4%MSCIW3.256 -0,8%Dow37.986 +0,6%Nas15.282 -2,1%Bitcoin59.499 -0,8%Euro1,0656 +0,1%Öl87,39 +0,6%Gold2.391 ±0,0%
KW 16: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

20.04.24 03:09 Uhr
Goldglanz und Ölfieber: Die explosive Performance der Rohstoffe in KW 16 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.661,09 USD 46,42 USD 1,78%
News
Baumwolle
0,79 USD 0,00 USD 0,22%
News
Bleipreis
2.159,35 USD 8,26 USD 0,38%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,74 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,69%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
102,10 EUR -3,82 EUR -3,61%
News
Eisenerzpreis
107,95 USD 0,65 USD 0,60%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
1,76 USD 0,01 USD 0,80%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.390,60 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,58 USD 0,04 USD 1,20%
News
Heizölpreis
67,36 USD 0,53 USD 0,79%
News
Holzpreis
508,50 USD -9,50 USD -1,83%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,41 USD -0,01 USD -0,21%
News
Kakaopreis
9.780,00 GBP 920,00 GBP 10,38%
News
Kohlepreis
120,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Kupferpreis
9.797,07 USD 145,24 USD 1,50%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,81 USD 0,00 USD 0,26%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,96 USD 0,02 USD 1,69%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,96 USD 0,02 USD 1,69%
News
Maispreis
4,34 USD 0,06 USD 1,46%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,41 USD -0,00 USD -0,04%
News
Milchpreis
15,57 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
684,85 USD 0,88 USD 0,13%
News
Nickelpreis
19.041,00 USD 832,00 USD 4,57%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
87,39 USD 0,49 USD 0,56%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
83,14 USD 0,59 USD 0,71%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,60 USD 0,01 USD 0,18%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.030,50 USD -2,00 USD -0,19%
News
Palmölpreis
4.056,00 MYR -69,00 MYR -1,67%
News
Platinpreis
934,50 USD -10,00 USD -1,06%
News
Rapspreis
450,00 EUR -0,25 EUR -0,06%
News
Reispreis
19,01 USD -0,03 USD -0,13%
News
Silberpreis
28,69 USD 0,45 USD 1,59%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
343,50 USD 5,00 USD 1,48%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,44 USD 0,01 USD 1,25%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,51 USD 0,17 USD 1,50%
News
Super Benzin
1,87 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,16%
News
Uranpreis
89,25 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Weizenpreis
206,00 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News
Zinkpreis
2.835,27 USD 22,92 USD 0,81%
News
Zinnpreis
35.675,00 USD 1.367,00 USD 3,98%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,20 USD 0,00 USD 0,92%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 16

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 14.04.2024 und dem 19.04.2024. Stand ist der 19.04.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -5,47 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -4,82 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 28: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 16: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 4,85 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 5,49 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 6,67 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 8,84 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Reispreis

Reispreis: 11,72 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

