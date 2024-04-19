KW 16: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 14.04.2024 und dem 19.04.2024. Stand ist der 19.04.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -5,47 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -5,03 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -4,82 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,35 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 28: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -3,64 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -3,16 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -2,70 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 22: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,13 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,64 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 16: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,52 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,68 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 11: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 2,46 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 3,42 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 4,12 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 4,85 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 5,49 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 6,67 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 8,84 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Reispreis
Reispreis: 11,72 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com