KW 22: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 26.05.2024 und dem 31.05.2024. Stand ist der 31.05.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -8,39 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -5,46 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 30: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -5,42 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -4,94 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Reispreis
Reispreis: -3,49 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Maispreis
Maispreis: -3,44 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -3,12 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 25: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -2,63 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,84 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,67 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -1,15 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 20: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -1,09 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,08 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -0,82 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 8: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,37 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 3: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,83 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 8,67 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com