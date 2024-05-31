DAX18.498 ±0,0%ESt504.984 ±0,0%MSCIW3.445 +0,7%Dow38.686 +1,5%Nas16.735 ±-0,0%Bitcoin62.442 +0,1%Euro1,0851 +0,2%Öl81,63 -0,4%Gold2.328 ±0,0%
KW 22: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

02.06.24 03:07 Uhr
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.714,96 USD 11,61 USD 0,43%
News
Baumwolle
0,76 USD -0,02 USD -2,47%
News
Bleipreis
2.246,00 USD 22,00 USD 0,99%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,64 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,48%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
107,83 EUR -1,48 EUR -1,35%
News
Eisenerzpreis
117,52 USD -0,10 USD -0,09%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,58 USD 0,01 USD 0,35%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.327,82 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,86 USD 0,01 USD 0,26%
News
Heizölpreis
62,34 USD -0,26 USD -0,42%
News
Holzpreis
508,00 USD -10,00 USD -1,93%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,21 USD -0,13 USD -5,52%
News
Kakaopreis
7.410,00 GBP -132,00 GBP -1,75%
News
Kohlepreis
103,65 USD -3,10 USD -2,90%
News
Kupferpreis
9.913,23 USD -103,27 USD -1,03%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,82 USD -0,01 USD -0,59%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,94 USD 0,00 USD 0,35%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,94 USD 0,00 USD 0,35%
News
Maispreis
4,46 USD -0,03 USD -0,61%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,56 USD -0,03 USD -1,10%
News
Milchpreis
18,63 USD 0,03 USD 0,16%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
662,10 USD -0,08 USD -0,01%
News
Nickelpreis
19.829,00 USD 63,00 USD 0,32%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
81,63 USD -0,30 USD -0,37%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
77,16 USD -0,71 USD -0,91%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,37 USD -0,20 USD -4,37%
News
Palladiumpreis
914,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
4.069,00 MYR 82,00 MYR 2,06%
News
Platinpreis
1.038,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
487,00 EUR 1,00 EUR 0,21%
News
Reispreis
17,70 USD -0,11 USD -0,62%
News
Silberpreis
30,40 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
364,90 USD 0,60 USD 0,16%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,45 USD -0,00 USD -0,59%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,05 USD -0,06 USD -0,45%
News
Super Benzin
1,78 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,50%
News
Uranpreis
88,75 USD -1,15 USD -1,30%
News
Weizenpreis
259,25 EUR 0,25 EUR 0,10%
News
Zinkpreis
2.914,38 USD -98,40 USD -3,27%
News
Zinnpreis
33.300,00 USD 162,50 USD 0,49%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,18 USD 0,00 USD 0,88%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 22

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 26.05.2024 und dem 31.05.2024. Stand ist der 31.05.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -8,39 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -5,46 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -5,42 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Reispreis

Reispreis: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Maispreis

Maispreis: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 25: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 20: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 8: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 3: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 8,67 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

