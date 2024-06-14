DAX18.002 -1,4%ESt504.839 -2,0%MSCIW3.492 -0,4%Dow38.589 -0,2%Nas17.689 +0,1%Bitcoin61.617 +0,1%Euro1,0703 ±0,0%Öl82,67 +0,6%Gold2.333 +1,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 GameStop A0HGDX Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NEL ASA A0B733 Lufthansa 823212 Porsche Automobil vz. PAH003 Microsoft 870747 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Broadcom A2JG9Z TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Knappe 18.000 Punkte: DAX geht klar schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Rheinmetall-Aktie tiefrot -- Tesla-Aktionäre stimmen Musks Aktienpaket zu -- Stellantis, Kontron im Fokus
Top News
KW 24: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 24: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 24: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

15.06.24 03:15 Uhr
KW 24: So rasant veränderten sich die Preise für Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.517,50 USD -46,23 USD -1,80%
News
Baumwolle
0,71 USD -0,00 USD -0,49%
News
Bleipreis
2.108,65 USD -1,70 USD -0,08%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,64 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,24%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
102,42 EUR -1,90 EUR -1,82%
News
Eisenerzpreis
107,12 USD 0,70 USD 0,65%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,89 USD -0,03 USD -1,13%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.332,90 USD 29,34 USD 1,27%
News
Haferpreis
3,27 USD -0,02 USD -0,61%
News
Heizölpreis
65,25 USD -0,53 USD -0,80%
News
Holzpreis
495,50 USD 10,50 USD 2,16%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,26 USD 0,00 USD 0,20%
News
Kakaopreis
9.023,00 GBP 353,00 GBP 4,07%
News
Kohlepreis
111,00 USD 0,05 USD 0,05%
News
Kupferpreis
9.649,65 USD -83,00 USD -0,85%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,87 USD 0,02 USD 1,20%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,91 USD -0,01 USD -0,63%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,91 USD -0,01 USD -0,63%
News
Maispreis
4,49 USD -0,10 USD -2,13%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,62 USD 0,04 USD 1,69%
News
Milchpreis
19,86 USD -0,07 USD -0,35%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
648,53 USD -1,72 USD -0,26%
News
Nickelpreis
17.250,00 USD -286,50 USD -1,63%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
82,67 USD 0,48 USD 0,58%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
78,48 USD 0,56 USD 0,72%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,23 USD 0,11 USD 2,62%
News
Palladiumpreis
892,50 USD 7,00 USD 0,79%
News
Palmölpreis
3.983,00 MYR 49,00 MYR 1,25%
News
Platinpreis
961,00 USD 9,50 USD 1,00%
News
Rapspreis
467,75 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News
Reispreis
18,18 USD -0,44 USD -2,34%
News
Silberpreis
29,56 USD 0,54 USD 1,86%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
367,70 USD -0,40 USD -0,11%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,44 USD -0,00 USD -0,48%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,78 USD -0,11 USD -0,88%
News
Super Benzin
1,76 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News
Uranpreis
86,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Weizenpreis
236,75 EUR -1,25 EUR -0,53%
News
Zinkpreis
2.731,85 USD -76,80 USD -2,73%
News
Zinnpreis
32.407,50 USD -730,00 USD -2,20%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD -0,00 USD -0,92%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 24

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 09.06.2024 und dem 14.06.2024. Stand ist der 14.06.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -4,89 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -4,05 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,14 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 19: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 8: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,22 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 5,44 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 12,94 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis