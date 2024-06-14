KW 24: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 09.06.2024 und dem 14.06.2024. Stand ist der 14.06.2024.
Platz 32: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -4,89 Prozent
Platz 31: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -4,05 Prozent
Platz 30: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -3,18 Prozent
Platz 29: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -3,14 Prozent
Platz 28: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -2,41 Prozent
Platz 27: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,28 Prozent
Platz 26: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,15 Prozent
Platz 25: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -1,29 Prozent
Platz 24: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,09 Prozent
Platz 23: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,55 Prozent
Platz 22: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,47 Prozent
Platz 21: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -0,44 Prozent
Platz 20: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -0,34 Prozent
Platz 19: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -0,03 Prozent
Platz 18: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,59 Prozent
Platz 16: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0,94 Prozent
Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,99 Prozent
Platz 14: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,11 Prozent
Platz 13: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 1,18 Prozent
Platz 12: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,42 Prozent
Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,20 Prozent
Platz 10: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,35 Prozent
Platz 9: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,66 Prozent
Platz 8: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 3,22 Prozent
Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 3,27 Prozent
Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 3,76 Prozent
Platz 5: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 3,81 Prozent
Platz 4: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 3,87 Prozent
Platz 3: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 5,26 Prozent
Platz 2: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 5,44 Prozent
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 12,94 Prozent
