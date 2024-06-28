DAX18.235 +0,1%ESt504.894 -0,2%MSCIW3.512 -0,3%Dow39.119 -0,1%Nas17.733 -0,7%Bitcoin56.737 +0,9%Euro1,0714 +0,1%Öl86,40 +0,1%Gold2.326 ±0,0%
KW 26: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

29.06.24 03:19 Uhr
KW 26: So rasant veränderten sich die Preise für Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.524,65 USD 23,79 USD 0,95%
News
Baumwolle
0,73 USD -0,01 USD -1,13%
News
Bleipreis
2.159,90 USD 20,25 USD 0,95%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,66 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,12%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
101,21 EUR 0,67 EUR 0,67%
News
Eisenerzpreis
106,51 USD -0,05 USD -0,05%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,60 USD -0,10 USD -3,70%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.326,14 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,05 USD -0,02 USD -0,65%
News
Heizölpreis
66,57 USD -0,79 USD -1,18%
News
Holzpreis
452,00 USD -9,50 USD -2,06%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,29 USD -0,00 USD -0,15%
News
Kakaopreis
7.010,00 GBP -840,00 GBP -10,70%
News
Kohlepreis
109,70 USD -0,05 USD -0,05%
News
Kupferpreis
9.476,50 USD 54,25 USD 0,58%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,94 USD -0,01 USD -0,46%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,90 USD 0,00 USD 0,45%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,90 USD 0,00 USD 0,45%
News
Maispreis
3,98 USD -0,17 USD -4,10%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,59 USD -0,02 USD -0,68%
News
Milchpreis
19,94 USD 0,03 USD 0,15%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
662,93 USD 0,20 USD 0,03%
News
Nickelpreis
16.956,50 USD 124,00 USD 0,74%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
86,40 USD 0,07 USD 0,08%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
81,47 USD -0,35 USD -0,43%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,35 USD 0,06 USD 1,45%
News
Palladiumpreis
979,00 USD 44,50 USD 4,76%
News
Palmölpreis
3.976,00 MYR 31,00 MYR 0,79%
News
Platinpreis
994,50 USD 2,00 USD 0,20%
News
Rapspreis
478,00 EUR 6,00 EUR 1,27%
News
Reispreis
17,20 USD 0,44 USD 2,63%
News
Silberpreis
29,14 USD 0,06 USD 0,21%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
362,10 USD 1,20 USD 0,33%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,44 USD 0,00 USD 1,04%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,51 USD -0,02 USD -0,13%
News
Super Benzin
1,77 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,17%
News
Uranpreis
84,45 USD 1,00 USD 1,18%
News
Weizenpreis
224,00 EUR -3,00 EUR -1,32%
News
Zinkpreis
2.919,50 USD 43,15 USD 1,50%
News
Zinnpreis
32.986,50 USD 904,00 USD 2,82%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,20 USD 0,00 USD 0,89%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 26

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 23.06.2024 und dem 28.06.2024. Stand ist der 28.06.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -15,65 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Reispreis

Reispreis: -7,91 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Maispreis

Maispreis: -4,37 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 27: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 17: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 3,03 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 7,35 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

