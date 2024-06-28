KW 26: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 23.06.2024 und dem 28.06.2024. Stand ist der 28.06.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -15,65 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Reispreis
Reispreis: -7,91 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Maispreis
Maispreis: -4,37 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -3,26 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 27: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,70 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 18: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 17: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,33 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 12: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 0,93 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 1,14 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 1,42 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 2,88 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 3,03 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 3,25 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 5,26 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 7,35 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
