KW 39: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

30.09.23 03:47 Uhr
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 39

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 24.09.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.

Quelle: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -5,18 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,92 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 30: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 24: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,07 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 15: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 5,65 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 8,33 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,74 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

