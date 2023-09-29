KW 39: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 24.09.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.
Platz 32: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -5,18 Prozent
Platz 31: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,92 Prozent
Platz 30: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -3,70 Prozent
Platz 29: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -3,65 Prozent
Platz 28: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -2,65 Prozent
Platz 27: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -2,20 Prozent
Platz 26: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,18 Prozent
Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,62 Prozent
Platz 24: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,62 Prozent
Platz 23: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -1,56 Prozent
Platz 22: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,22 Prozent
Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -1,07 Prozent
Platz 20: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: -0,81 Prozent
Platz 19: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,79 Prozent
Platz 18: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,61 Prozent
Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,26 Prozent
Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 15: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,16 Prozent
Platz 14: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0,25 Prozent
Platz 13: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 0,36 Prozent
Platz 12: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 0,58 Prozent
Platz 11: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0,85 Prozent
Platz 10: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 1,07 Prozent
Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,16 Prozent
Platz 8: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 1,47 Prozent
Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,52 Prozent
Platz 6: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,10 Prozent
Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,26 Prozent
Platz 4: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 2,84 Prozent
Platz 3: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 5,65 Prozent
Platz 2: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 8,33 Prozent
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,74 Prozent
