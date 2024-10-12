KW 41: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 06.10.2024 und dem 11.10.2024. Stand ist der 11.10.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -7,72 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 30: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -4,43 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -4,35 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -4,03 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -3,70 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,72 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 23: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,56 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -2,06 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -1,99 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -1,73 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 19: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Maispreis
Maispreis: -1,41 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 13: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,07 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,82 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 5,43 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 7,22 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
