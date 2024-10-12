DAX19.374 +0,9%ESt505.004 +0,7%MSCIW3.732 +0,6%Dow42.864 +1,0%Nas18.343 +0,3%Bitcoin57.288 +0,5%Euro1,0938 ±0,0%Öl78,79 -0,6%Gold2.657 ±0,0%
KW 41: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

12.10.24 02:51 Uhr
Rohstoffmarkt KW 41: Gold, Öl und andere Top-Performer im Wochenrückblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.632,42 USD 81,98 USD 3,21%
Baumwolle
0,72 USD -0,01 USD -0,73%
Bleipreis
2.046,85 USD 39,15 USD 1,95%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,57 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,51%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
96,42 EUR -0,17 EUR -0,18%
Eisenerzpreis
105,81 USD -0,72 USD -0,68%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,63 USD -0,06 USD -2,20%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
2.656,99 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Haferpreis
3,80 USD -0,06 USD -1,43%
Heizölpreis
61,82 USD -0,26 USD -0,43%
Holzpreis
527,50 USD -0,50 USD -0,09%
Kaffeepreis
2,53 USD -0,02 USD -0,94%
Kakaopreis
5.477,00 GBP 117,00 GBP 2,18%
Kohlepreis
120,25 USD 0,75 USD 0,63%
Kupferpreis
9.596,50 USD 89,50 USD 0,94%
Lebendrindpreis
1,88 USD -0,01 USD -0,42%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,84 USD -0,00 USD -0,06%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,84 USD -0,00 USD -0,06%
Maispreis
4,17 USD -0,02 USD -0,42%
Mastrindpreis
2,50 USD -0,01 USD -0,34%
Milchpreis
22,52 USD -0,08 USD -0,35%
Naphthapreis (European)
669,46 USD -0,36 USD -0,05%
Nickelpreis
17.612,50 USD 464,00 USD 2,71%
Ölpreis (Brent)
78,79 USD -0,51 USD -0,64%
Ölpreis (WTI)
75,50 USD -0,05 USD -0,07%
Orangensaftpreis
4,79 USD 0,21 USD 4,62%
Palladiumpreis
1.068,00 USD -4,00 USD -0,37%
Palmölpreis
4.283,00 MYR -67,00 MYR -1,54%
Platinpreis
988,50 USD 20,00 USD 2,07%
Rapspreis
499,25 EUR 4,50 EUR 0,91%
Reispreis
14,96 USD -0,12 USD -0,76%
Silberpreis
31,55 USD 0,34 USD 1,09%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
320,80 USD 4,70 USD 1,49%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,43 USD -0,01 USD -1,90%
Sojabohnenpreis
10,05 USD -0,09 USD -0,91%
Super Benzin
1,66 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,42%
Uranpreis
83,40 USD -0,10 USD -0,12%
Weizenpreis
229,25 EUR -2,00 EUR -0,86%
Zinkpreis
3.108,00 USD 91,30 USD 3,03%
Zinnpreis
33.137,50 USD 585,50 USD 1,80%
Zuckerpreis
0,22 USD 0,00 USD 0,50%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 41

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 06.10.2024 und dem 11.10.2024. Stand ist der 11.10.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -7,72 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,72 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 23: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 13: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,82 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 5,43 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 7,22 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

