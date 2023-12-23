DAX16.706 +0,1%ESt504.521 -0,1%MSCIW3.152 +0,2%Dow37.386 -0,1%Nas14.993 +0,2%Bitcoin39.560 -0,9%Euro1,1012 ±0,0%Öl79,19 -0,2%Gold2.053 ±0,0%
DAX geht mit knappem Plus ins lange Weihnachtswochenende -- BYD baut Werk in Ungarn -- Nike enttäuscht mit Ausblick -- Tesla-Erweiterung in Grünheide -- RWE im Fokus
KW 51: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 51: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 51: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

23.12.23 03:24 Uhr
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 51

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 17.12.2023 und dem 22.12.2023. Stand ist der 22.12.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -12,67 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -5,45 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 25: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 3: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

