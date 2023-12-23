KW 51: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 17.12.2023 und dem 22.12.2023. Stand ist der 22.12.2023.
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -12,67 Prozent
Platz 31: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -5,45 Prozent
Platz 30: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -4,55 Prozent
Platz 29: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -3,99 Prozent
Platz 28: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,28 Prozent
Platz 27: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,12 Prozent
Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,00 Prozent
Platz 25: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,79 Prozent
Platz 24: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,39 Prozent
Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -1,22 Prozent
Platz 22: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,51 Prozent
Platz 21: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -0,45 Prozent
Platz 20: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,42 Prozent
Platz 19: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,35 Prozent
Platz 18: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,13 Prozent
Platz 17: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,11 Prozent
Platz 16: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,69 Prozent
Platz 14: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 0,76 Prozent
Platz 13: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,90 Prozent
Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,14 Prozent
Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,19 Prozent
Platz 10: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 1,20 Prozent
Platz 9: Reispreis
Reispreis: 1,58 Prozent
Platz 8: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 1,67 Prozent
Platz 7: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 1,72 Prozent
Platz 6: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,76 Prozent
Platz 5: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 1,88 Prozent
Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 2,41 Prozent
Platz 3: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,95 Prozent
Platz 2: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 3,04 Prozent
Platz 1: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 3,19 Prozent
