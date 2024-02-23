DAX17.419 +0,3%ESt504.873 +0,4%MSCIW3.334 +0,1%Dow39.132 +0,2%Nas15.997 -0,3%Bitcoin46.724 -0,3%Euro1,0821 ±-0,0%Öl81,58 -2,2%Gold2.036 ±0,0%
24.02.24 02:37 Uhr
Rohstoff-Gewinner und -Verlierer: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. im Check | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 8

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 18.02.2024 und dem 23.02.2024. Stand ist der 23.02.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -5,22 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 30: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 27: Maispreis

Maispreis: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,90 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 9: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,53 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 4,41 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 5,59 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 14,06 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

