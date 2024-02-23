KW 8: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 18.02.2024 und dem 23.02.2024. Stand ist der 23.02.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -5,22 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,35 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 30: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,94 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 27: Maispreis
Maispreis: -3,60 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -3,09 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -2,99 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,90 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -1,08 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,64 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 9: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 8: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,20 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,53 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 4,41 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 5,59 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 14,06 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
