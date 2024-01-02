Rohstoffe im Dezember 2023: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

DAX16.769 +0,1%ESt504.513 -0,2%MSCIW3.145 -0,8%Dow37.715 +0,1%Nas14.766 -1,6%Bitcoin41.272 +0,4%Euro1,0961 +0,2%Öl75,89 -0,2%Gold2.065 +0,3%
03.01.24 04:33 Uhr
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Dezember 2023 finden Sie hier.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Dezember 2023.

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.12.2023 und dem 31.12.2023. Stand ist der 31.12.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -20,0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -18,78 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -11,03 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -9,33 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 27: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -6,53 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 25: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -3,71 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 6: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 5,76 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 7,09 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 8,28 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 8,29 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 9,60 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

