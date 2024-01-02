Rohstoffe im Dezember 2023: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Dezember 2023 finden Sie hier.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.12.2023 und dem 31.12.2023. Stand ist der 31.12.2023.
Platz 31: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -20,0 Prozent
Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -18,78 Prozent
Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -11,03 Prozent
Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -9,33 Prozent
Platz 27: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -6,53 Prozent
Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -5,88 Prozent
Platz 25: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -4,94 Prozent
Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -3,71 Prozent
Platz 23: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -3,20 Prozent
Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,16 Prozent
Platz 21: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -3,09 Prozent
Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -2,49 Prozent
Platz 19: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -2,28 Prozent
Platz 18: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,27 Prozent
Platz 17: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -1,77 Prozent
Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,45 Prozent
Platz 15: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,74 Prozent
Platz 14: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,41 Prozent
Platz 13: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,11 Prozent
Platz 12: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,23 Prozent
Platz 11: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,45 Prozent
Platz 10: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0,52 Prozent
Platz 9: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,29 Prozent
Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,96 Prozent
Platz 7: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 3,74 Prozent
Platz 6: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 3,85 Prozent
Platz 5: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 5,76 Prozent
Platz 4: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 7,09 Prozent
Platz 3: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 8,28 Prozent
Platz 2: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 8,29 Prozent
Platz 1: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 9,60 Prozent
